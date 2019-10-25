The six candidates running for three Winder City Council seats generally agreed the city needs to upgrade its roads and infrastructure to accommodate growth and attract more economic development, but offered varying approaches to the issue during a forum Wednesday, Oct. 23.
The forum, hosted by the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce, included a handful of questions from the chamber’s governmental affairs committee and the audience at the Winder Community Center. Participants included Ward 2 incumbent councilman Al Brown and his challenger, Kobi Kilgore; Ward 4 incumbent councilman Travis Singley and his challenger, Holt Persinger; and Robert Lanham and Holly Sheats, who are running for the at-large seat currently held by councilman Michael Healan who chose not to seek re-election.
The candidates agreed the city should be actively encouraging the Georgia Department of Transportation to make improvements to the state-owned highways running through Winder while also making its own upgrades to its local and interior streets.
Brown and Singley both advocated for a 1-cent special-purpose local-option sales tax measure for transportation-related projects to help accomplish those goals.
Mayor David Maynard, a majority of the current council and city administrator Donald Toms have pushed for a countywide TSPLOST referendum to be put before voters and initially sought this past summer to include it on the Nov. 5 election ballot. But that idea failed in July during a meeting between leaders from Winder, the county and its other municipalities over concerns about putting a sales tax measure on the ballot without first getting more public input on specific projects, and over raising the local sales tax rate to 8 percent.
Brown, Singley and other Winder council members have said they would still like to see a measure be voted on at some point next year.
“It takes funding to do the things we want to do, and funding through TSPLOST would help us resolve some of these issues,” Brown said.
If all the local governments agreed to a referendum, they would have three opportunities to place it before voters in 2020 — the presidential primary in March, the general primary in May or the general election in November. Because each of those elections involve federal offices, the county would need to call for a referendum at least 90 days prior to the election. If approved, the tax would be in effect for up to five years and according to the most recent projections could generate up to $60 million, which would be distributed between the county and municipalities on a population basis.
Singley touted the transparency of the tax and said people would know exactly how their money was being spent. He also noted local estimates that 25-to-30 percent of the collections would come from people living outside Barrow County.
Lanham, though, said he wasn’t buying the argument and would not support a TSPLOST.
“The last thing we need right now is to be paying some of the highest tax rates outside the City of Atlanta,” Lanham said. “The key is prioritization. We need to make sure we’re fixing the right roads, using our money wisely and staying on top of it. We may not be able to get them all fixed, but we can make sure our critical needs are met.”
Sheats and Persinger indicated they would be open to supporting TSPLOST but agreed with Lanham on the need for a prioritized list of projects.
“I’m not going to vote for something until I know what’s being asked of us,” Sheats said.
Persinger said the city should have a “mapping system” to prioritize its critical, intermediate and long-term needs.
“We need to address our worst issues first because the longer roads go without repair, the worse they get and the (costlier they are to fix),” Persinger said.
TRAFFIC, PARKING AND OTHER INFRASTRUCTURE
The candidates also discussed traffic congestion, downtown parking and other infrastructure needs throughout the city.
Kilgore said traffic through downtown Winder, particularly along Broad Street “has been a problem for years” and continues to be a problem especially for businesses and merchants.
Persinger said the need for additional parking is a shared concern among the downtown business owners he has talked with and advocated for a parking lot.
“We need better solutions than we have now,” he said, adding that the Jackson Street block redevelopment project, which is under construction and will include a public parking lot, “is only going to address current needs.”
Persinger advocated for a downtown parking lot, similar to ones in Braselton and Athens, which he said could also help address part of the city’s stormwater needs by going vertical with additional parking.
“We’re going to keep having parking issues, and if we have a few more businesses come into town (after the Jackson Street project is completed), we’re going to be in a bind again,” he said.
Singley stressed the need for work on the city’s side roads to make them safer alternative routes through town off the state-owned highways.
“We need to be proactive rather than reactive” in addressing the city’s infrastructure needs, he said. “Winder’s going to grow more, and we need to be ready for that growth when it gets here.”
Singley and Brown both said the city has been proactive on the issue of water by investing in projects like the Fort Yargo State Park pumping station, the water storage tank on Rockwell Church Road and the future billion-gallon water reservoir project with the City of Auburn off Parks Mill Road to prepare for future growth.
But Kilgore, Persinger and Sheats all said more and better short- and long-term planning is needed.
“And we need to openly communicate those plans with our citizens,” Sheats said.
ATTRACTING BUSINESS AND INDUSTRY
Singley said “perception” is the No. 1 issue for growth and development in Winder and that the city should be marketing itself as ready to welcome businesses. He cited city-provided statistics indicating sharp rises in new business licenses and construction permits over the last three years and said Winder should continue to learn from similar-sized communities around the state that have had success.
“The cost of doing business is pretty favorable here,” he said.
Lanham agreed and added that more stringent code enforcement along some of the gateways to the city, with property owner buy-in, would help make the city more attractive to prospective businesses and industry.
The candidates all agreed the city should continue to utilize the Winder Downtown Development Authority as a tool to steer more business to town.
Singley said he would like to see the city hire a full-time “Mainstreet” director, while Persinger said the city should hire a brand and marketing director.
“It would be good to perform a market gap analysis to see what there’s a need for but that we aren’t delivering so we can capture that lowest-hanging fruit,” Persinger said.
Sheats said the city should avoid a one-size-fits-all approach in continuing to develop its primary corridors — downtown, near the Gateway development at Highway 316 and the emerging business district at highways 11 and 53, where a Publix-anchored shopping center is planned — while encouraging connectivity in the areas in between.
Sheats, Kilgore and Lanham all said more collaboration and unity between the city and other local governments and the school system is also key.
“The future of this city is important to everyone that’s running, and we all have to do our part,” Kilgore said. “I want to bridge that gap between the county, cities and school board.”
Added Lanham: “What’s good for the City of Winder is good for Barrow County. What’s good for Barrow County will benefit the City of Winder.”
TAXES, FEES AND SPENDING
The candidates had differing responses to a question from an audience member who said they felt “taxed to death” and asked them how they would deal with “wasteful” government spending.
Brown and Singley pushed back on the characterization, noting most of what Winder places on bills are service fees.
“One of the reasons is we have to pay those bills that we incur,” Brown said. “Those bills we incur give you the quality of life that you like to have. If we do any less, you will get less.”
The other candidates, though, called for more transparency and openness from the city on its spending.
“There are some building projects, that the council has approved, that I don’t know that I would have voted for,” Sheats said. “I want to know whether other options were explored.”
Lanham pledged that before voting to spend citizens’ money, he would ask “a simple question.”
“Is it something we really need to be spending money on, or is it something that would be nice to have?” he said. “I don’t know that we can afford ‘nice to have’ right now.”
