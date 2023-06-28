The Rotary Club of Winder announced the sponsorship of a new Rotary Charter within the Winder community.
According to the Winder Club President-Elect Ann Cronic, “This will be the first club sponsorship in their 60 years of existence. With the addition of the Barrow Area Rotary Club, there will be 72 clubs in Rotary District 6910 and we are excited to officially celebrate the new club charter on Tuesday, June 27 at The Hoschton Train Depot.”
“Founded with 25 Charter members on March 21, 1963, the Rotary Club of Winder’s success is marked by this new charter. This sponsorship opportunity demonstrates the rapid growth of the area and the commitment of community leaders who value Service Above Self. As Rotarians, we will all continue working together in Rotary District 6910, striving to make a difference locally and globally and look forward to sponsoring more clubs in the future,” said Steffanie Sorrells assistant district governor.
With the addition of the new club to the community, the Winder Rotary members will be adjusting the club’s schedule and meeting format with the goal of keeping the investment to join attractive and the service projects engaging. Club meetings are currently held Thursdays at noon at The Hostess House in Winder.
Rotarians are committed to creating positive change and believe this new Rotary Charter will help expand Rotary’s capacity to make a difference in the lives of others.
Contact the Rotary Club of Winder’s public image chair regarding membership, upcoming service events or further information at RotaryClubOfWinder@gmail.com You may also visit www.WinderRotary.org or follow the club on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram at Rotary Club of Winder.
