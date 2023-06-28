The Rotary Club of Winder announced the sponsorship of a new Rotary Charter within the Winder community.

According to the Winder Club President-Elect Ann Cronic, “This will be the first club sponsorship in their 60 years of existence. With the addition of the Barrow Area Rotary Club, there will be 72 clubs in Rotary District 6910 and we are excited to officially celebrate the new club charter on Tuesday, June 27 at The Hoschton Train Depot.”

