The Rotary Club of Winder is celebrating its 60th anniversary at its Annual Gala on Saturday, March 18 at The Georgia Club. The Annual Gala is the Rotary Club’s largest fundraiser of the year and proceeds will benefit the new outdoor park and Building Our Future Project at the Center for Innovative Teaching in Winder, along with other service projects.
Everyone is invited to join in the celebration of this milestone in the Rotary Club of Winder’s history while enjoying dinner, dancing and cocktails, along with a cork pull and prize raffles.
The Rotary consists of over 40,000 clubs who work together to promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, sanitation and hygiene, save mothers and children, support education and grow local economies. Rotarians are neighbors, friends and community leaders who come together to create positive, lasting change in the communities they serve and around the world.
The Rotary Club of Winder supports more than 55 nonprofit's service projects and other initiatives throughout the year.
Gala tickets are $80 each and $150 for couples.
Gala sponsors are Northeast Georgia Health System, Cable East and All County Electric.
The following event sponsorship opportunities are available:
Imagine Rotary Presenting Sponsors: $1,500
Name and logo prominently displayed in all event marketing
Prominent recognition in the Gala program and on the big screen
Opportunity to promote your business at the Gala
Service Above Self Sponsors: $1,000
Prominent recognition in the Gala program and on the big screen
People of Action Sponsors: $750
Prominent recognition in the Gala program and on the big screen
Rotary Brings Hope Sponsors: $500
Prominent recognition in the Gala program and on the big screen
Friends of Rotary Sponsors: $250
Prominent recognition in the Gala program and on the big screen
Mail to PO Box 1091 Winder, GA 30680
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.