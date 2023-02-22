Rotary Club of Winder Annual Gala

The Rotary Club of Winder is celebrating its 60th anniversary at its Annual Gala on Saturday, March 18 at The Georgia Club. The Annual Gala is the Rotary Club’s largest fundraiser of the year and proceeds will benefit the new outdoor park and Building Our Future Project at the Center for Innovative Teaching in Winder, along with other service projects.

Everyone is invited to join in the celebration of this milestone in the Rotary Club of Winder’s history while enjoying dinner, dancing and cocktails, along with a cork pull and prize raffles.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.