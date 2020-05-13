The Rotary Club of Winder has been participating in various activities in the community to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Last month, the club donated $1,000 to support local humanitarians engaged in manufacturing personal protective equipment (PPE) for first responders and hospitals.
More recently, the club supported its local hospital — Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow — which has been at the forefront of taking care of patients with COVID-19.
Recognizing the need to help with PPE and medical workers' other emergent needs, the club donated $1,000 toward Northeast Georgia Health System’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. Another $1,000 was donated to the hospital's cafeteria so the cafeteria can provide free lunch to all hospital staff as a morale booster.
And on May 7, the club participated in a show of support for NGMC Barrow health workers by putting together a parade. They enthusiastically circled the hospital, flashing hand-made posters and saying words of encouragement to the hospital staff.
“Their actions depict yet again that Rotarians lead the way to service in the community and are there to support when needed,” leaders said.
For more information on Rotary Club of Winder, go to WinderRotary.org.
The club has temporarily halted its in-person meetings and is now meeting virtually, which leaders say has given them a social platform and enabled them to continue their humanitarian and community support endeavors.
“Rotarians are a force to be reckoned with and have always found ways to keep ‘service above self,’ even in difficult times,” leaders said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.