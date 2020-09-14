Georgia Rotarians will gather at Rotary Peace Poles across the state on Monday, Sept. 21, to recognize the International Day of Peace.
The Rotary Club of Winder will gather at the Rotary International Peace Pole located at the Barrow County School System's Center for Innovative Teaching (CFIT) at 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Rotary District 6910 is asking all Rotary clubs across Georgia and the world to participate "to demonstrate the positive changes that occur when people unite in good faith to serve humanity," organizers said.
A Peace Pole is an internationally-recognized symbol of the hopes and dreams of the entire human family, standing vigil in silent prayer for peace on Earth, according to a news release. Each Peace Pole bears the message May Peace Prevail on Earth in different languages on each of its four sides.
The four languages on the Winder Club’s Peace Pole include English, Spanish, Cherokee and Japanese. There are tens of thousands of Peace Poles in nearly every country in the world dedicated as monuments to peace, according to the release.
The members of the Rotary Club of Winder are inviting anyone in the community to attend Monday's event.
For more information, go to WinderRotary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.