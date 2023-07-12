Russ Wilburn of Winder was appointed by the Board of the Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission to represent Barrow County on the Oconee River Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD).
He will serve the Conservation District for a two-year term, which began June 16.
Wilburn grew up watching his father’s involvement in the poultry industry for more than 40 years. His exposure to agriculture as he grew up, prepared him for purchasing and running his own farm where his family raises cattle on his cow/calf operation which currently runs about 175 head. On this 400 plus acre farm that includes a combination of owned and rented land, he dedicates about 75 acres to growing hay for the cattle. Upon purchasing the farm, Wilburn worked diligently to re-establish some of the pastureland that was lost to overgrowth.
Wilburn and his family enjoy keeping a garden to provide produce for their family. The family garden teaches the children how to raise and sell the produce they grow. This year, a pumpkin patch was added to the farm that will provide food, income, and supplemental food for the cattle. Wilburn owns and uses a no-till drill on his farm and rents it to local farmers for use on their farms. He uses no-till drill, cross fencing, rotational grazing, aggregate feed paths, water troughs, and multiple methods of ditch stabilization for erosion control, and water flow control with use of grading, check dams, granite, and other materials. Through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) programs from the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Wilburn has been able to implement many of these conservation practices on the farm. With his Degree in Horticulture and Minor in Turf Grass from the University of Georgia, Wilburn has used his knowledge to replenish the needed nutrients into the soil on the farm by using lime, phosphorus, and poultry litter applications. Soil health is the most important topic on the farm. He regularly pulls soil samples for monitoring to keep it healthy and productive. Wilburn has had many mentors in the agriculture community who have shared their knowledge and resources to help him maintain the farm’s productivity. Wilburn is dedicated to conservation practices which protects the land of our farms and communities for future generations and to give his children the opportunity to farm as they grow. Wilburn is the Barrow County Farm Bureau Board President and a District Representative of the Farm Bureau State Board representing 17 counties. He also represents Barrow County on the Farm Service Agency County Committee. Wilburn looks forward to representing Barrow County on the Oconee River SWCD and is excited to share his knowledge with the District.
The Oconee River Soil and Water Conservation District is a unit of state government that directs natural resource management programs in Barrow, Jackson, Oconee, and Clarke, Counties. The District works with farmers, landowners, homeowners, and with other units of government to educate and actively promote programs and practices that support the conservation, and use and development of soil, water, and related resources. More information can be found at https://www.gacd.us/oconeeriver.
