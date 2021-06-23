After little public comment during the required public hearings in recent weeks, the Barrow County Board of Education on June 22 unanimously approved a roughly $213 million total budget for fiscal year 2022. The board also approved keeping the school district’s millage rate the same, which will mean a nearly 5% increase on property taxes for most county residents.
The approved balanced budget for the new fiscal year, which begins July 1, includes a $144.7 million General Fund, around $12 million more than in FY21. The district is projected to bring in $51.6 million in local tax revenues, $1.2 million in other local receipts and almost $92 million in state money. Instructional expenses ($95.1 million) will make up the bulk of the General Fund expenditures, along with maintenance and operations ($11.2 million), school administration ($9 million), student transportation ($8.7 million), pupil support services ($6.9 million) and instructional services improvement ($5.8 million).
The $68.5 million “other funds” budget includes $30.8 million in capital-improvement expenses, with $9.5 million slated to go toward prep work for new schools and facilities at the district’s Austin Road property and $8.5 million to be poured into renovations at existing facilities.
The district anticipates receiving $16.3 million in federal funds (not counting school food and nutrition funds), including $7.4 million in remaining CARES Act funding and $2.2 million in American Rescue Plan funding. That money from the latest federal stimulus is part of an overall projected $19.9 million allotment for the district, which must be spent by Sept. 30, 2023.
The district plans to make up a $13 million gap between “other funds” expenses and revenues with the use of reserve money. It will have $36.7 million in General Fund reserves and $34.2 million in “other funds” reserves.
The district’s millage rate of 18.5 mills will remain where it has been since 2007. Board members and district officials have generally opposed rolling the rate back — to where it would generate the same amount of property-tax revenue as the previous year — saying that continued population growth and residential developments in the county will continue to place a strain on the district’s resources.
WORK SESSION RECAP
After the called voting session to approve the budget, millage rate and the superintendent’s personnel report June 22, the board also reviewed a set of policy changes — aimed at bringing the district into compliance with recently-approved changes to state law — that will go out for public review and are slated to be passed by the board in August.
Among those were:
•the allowance of up to 120 hours — the equivalent of three full weeks — of paid parental leave for teachers who have been employed at least six months by school systems and worked at least 700 hours. The policy change stems from legislation that was signed at the end of this year’s legislative session by Gov. Brian Kemp and was sponsored chiefly by Rep. Houston Gaines, R-Athens. Cindy Beggs, the district’s assistant superintendent for planning and personnel, said the district included up to $243,000 in the FY22 budget to accommodate the change.
•a change that spells out procedures for teachers to appeal performance ratings they receive from the system and how they can claim “procedural deficiencies” on the part of the system conducting the evaluation.
•allowing home-school students to participate in sports and other extracurricular activities at the public school they are zoned for — a change brought on by legislation that has been kicked around for several years and passed overwhelmingly in the legislature this year and was signed by the governor. Board members expressed concerns over some of the clunky language in the measure, whether home-school students would be held to the same standards for participation in extra-curricular activities and how the change will be implemented. Superintendent Chris McMichael and Ken Greene, assistant superintendent for student services, said the home-school students would have to enroll in at least one “qualifying course” facilitated by the district, maintain good academic standing and be subject to the same tryout rules and expenses associated with any team or group.
OTHER ITEMS
Other items that the board reviewed June 22 and is expected to approve as part of its consent agenda at its meeting scheduled for July 13 included:
•a recommendation to approve Smallwood, Reynolds, Stewart, Stewart & Associates, Inc. for architecture services for the future middle school on the district’s Austin Road property.
•a recommendation to approve a list of outside bus-repair vendors. The district is estimating between $250,000-$270,000 for bus repairs in FY22.
•a recommendation to approve the use of vendors for bus parts and supplies with an estimated cost of $770,000 for FY22.
•a recommendation to keep Pye Barker Fire and Safety as the district’s fire extinguisher and suppression system vendor for FY22 at an estimated cost of $25,000.
•a recommendation to award the district’s fuel, petroleum and oil and lubrication bid for FY22 to Boswell Oil Company. The estimated cost will be $939,411.
•a recommendation to approve low-bid respondent Southern Tire Mart LLC, for tire services at an estimated cost of $140,000. District officials anticipate $10,000 in annual savings by using the company.
•a recommendation to approve low-bid respondent Connor Automotive for fleet maintenance with an estimated cost of $60,000.
•a recommendation to continue with Alpha Communications, Inc. for bus radio, camera and tablet servicing at an estimated cost of $25,000.
•recommendations to approve several new fine arts and science electives at district high schools for the 2021-22 academic year, including: Sculpture I and II (starting with Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy), Drawing & Painting I and II (BASA), Photography I (BASA), Advanced Repertoire Dance (BASA), Performance Ensemble (for dance students at BASA) and Forest Science (Apalachee).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.