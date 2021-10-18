During the Oct. 12 Barrow County Board of Education meeting, school district officials and the board recognized the recipients of 22 “Urgency to Serve” grants awarded to district teachers and staff by Zaxby’s.
The grants, totaling $9,804, went to teachers and staff members across numerous schools and are expected to impact more than 6,000 students, officials said. It was the third year that Zaxby’s, one of the district’s “Partners in Education,” awarded the grants.
Recipients included: Kayla Brand, Auburn Elementary School); Suzanne Rowley, Bethlehem Elementary; Amanda Durant, Holsenbeck Elementary; Cindy Bryan, Holsenbeck; Tammy Privette, Winder Elementary; Scott Moore, Yargo Elementary; Patrice Bennett, Yargo; Sandy Bradshaw, Yargo; Christy Towers, Yargo; Sandra Crane, Yargo; Amanda Jill Woolery, Bear Creek Middle and Holsenbeck; Cindy Deaton, Bear Creek, Tonia Harbin, Bear Creek; Kaylan Littleton, Westside Middle; Amanda Pugh, Apalachee High; Anne Locke Ridgeway, Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy (BASA); April Balenger, BASA; Casey Nissenbaum, BASA; Charles Clark, BASA; Gretchen Hollingsworth, BASA; Amy Bostdorff, Winder-Barrow High; April Sims, Winder-Barrow; Ashley Bailey, Arts and Innovation Magnet (AIM) and BASA; Kristin Fuqua, AIM; and Anabel Snyder, Sims Academy.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at its Oct. 12 meeting, the school board:
•heard from Jennifer Houston, assistant superintendent for business operations, that the district brought in $1.43 million in ELOST collections in September — down from nearly $1.48 million, a record, in August, but more than $200,000 over September 2020.
•approved allowing schools to exempt purchases of literacy and media center books and materials from the district’s bidding process for the remainder of this school year. The district will purchase the books and materials as needs arise through the use of federal American Rescue Plan funds and funding from the state’s L4GA (Literacy for Learning, Living and Leading in Georgia) grants, and the board approved a maximum amount of $1.53 million to spend for those as well as additional library books for BASA through yearly consolidated funds and General Fund monies. Houston said most book purchases typically come from sole-source providers (book publishers, distributors, agents, etc.). She said the district will obtain quotes for any purchases that aren’t sole-source.
•approved an amended contract for $80,004 with Golden Productions for management of events at Innovation Amphitheater during fiscal year 2022. The district will pay Golden Productions $25,000 more for those services during this fiscal year. The board also approved a provision that it will have to approve any future increases during or its before its budget adoption process.
