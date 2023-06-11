On Thursday, June 8, the Barrow County Board of Education announced its intention to increase the property taxes it will levy this year by 2.98 percent over the rollback millage rate.
The millage rate tentatively set is 15.298, which is down from last year’s millage of 17.881.
Each year, the board of tax assessors is required to review the assessed value for property tax purposes of taxable property in the county. When the trend of prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the board of tax assessors is required by law to redetermine the value of such property and adjust the assessment. This is called a reassessment.
When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires that a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.
The budget tentatively adopted by the Barrow County School System requires a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate; therefore, before the Barrow County School System may finalize the tentative budget and set a final millage rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the increase.
All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on this tax increase to be held at the Board of Education offices, located at 179 West Athens St., Winder, on June 22 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and on June 29 at 1 p.m.
