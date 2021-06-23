The Barrow County Board of Education on Wednesday, June 23, selected Kenny Lumpkin over six other candidates to fill the vacant District 1 seat following a slate of candidate interviews at the school district's central office.
Lumpkin received a majority of board member votes in the first tally (by private paper ballot) — six out of eight — while Lori Sands and Tremica Carter received one vote each. Edwina Brewer, Kirsten Bradford, Jessica Jackson and Barnard Sims also were interviewed after the seven candidates submitted letters of interest to the board.
Lumpkin, of Statham, is a lifelong Barrow Countian who has over 30 years of banking experience and has served on and been appointed to numerous community volunteer boards and agencies. He is a past winner of the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year and Community Service awards.
Lumpkin holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of West Georgia and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Maryland.
Lumpkin has been married to his wife, Carol, for 31 years, and the couple have two daughters — one who graduated from Apalachee High School in 2010 and another who is a rising junior at the school.
On a night where diversity was one of the main topics of discussion between the board members themselves and in their interactions with the candidates, Lumpkin’s appointment will make him the only Black member and the only nonwhite member on the nine-member board.
Lumpkin is being appointed to fill the remaining 18 months of former District 1 board member Debi Krause’s term after Krause, who was in her second term, stepped down earlier this month because she plans to run for a seat on the Statham City Council.
Lumpkin would need to run for and win election to a full four-year term to continue serving past 2022. When asked by board members, Lumpkin, who has never held elected office before, said Wednesday he had not decided if he would seek election next year, which would start with party primaries, and he indicated general opposition to school board seats being tied to political parties.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.