The changes in Barrow County schools' code of conduct for the 2020-21 year drew comments and questions from the board of education on Tuesday, Feb. 25 despite Matt Thompson, student and data services director, repeatedly saying no changes have been made to discipline in the code.
Thompson said changes to be made are only two definitions, both of which occurred because keeping up with statistics about infractions were made easier.
He said the definitions deal with “electronic smoking device,” which are for vaping, and violence against a staff member.
In the vaping instance, “electronic smoking device” is specifically listed on a page.
A teacher who tries to break up a fight is now listed under “violence against a staff member,” he said.
Both of those items were already a violation of the code of conduct, Thompson said, the changes made them easier to make reports to the state.
The code of conduct will not be approved until the board's April 14 meeting, Thompson said. It will “lay on the table” for 30 days before it is approved.
Board member Rickey Bailey referred to another incident that involved a teacher and a student disciplinary tribunal. He provided few details, but said if it is approved “we very, very seriously need to back (it) as a board.”
Board member Garey Huff Sr. asked about the “practical application” of the policy.
“Sometimes, judgment just has to be exercised,” Thompson said.
Thompson said in the case of vaping, sometimes a student does not intend to take a device to school and forgets it is in a backpack.
Similarly, in the case of a knife, which also is against the code, a student might forget that it is in the pack and turn it in when he or she finds it.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the BOE:
•will be asked to consider buying four buses at its March 4 meeting. All four will come from Peach State Freightliner. The total cost will be $326,218 and will be paid for with bus bonds from the state and Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax money for education — ESPLOST V. Ken Greene, assistant superintendent for student services, said buses the company has available on the lot cost different prices. One bus in a 54-seat capacity and six of those seats will be removed to make room for a chair lift.
•heard a report from Greene and Christina Lowe, director of learning supports, that the Be The Voice campaign, a character-building program, has been carried out throughout the system from elementary through high school. The program has five monthly challenges — inclusion, kindness, compassion, making a difference and random acts of kindness. Greene said one school collected canned food for the needy and Beta Club brought in donations to the Humane Society. He said the monthly challenges have been difficult to implement, elementary students cannot do “peer-led” activities because they are too young and the excitement of the program was hard to sustain.
•heard from Alicia Holloway, extension agent, that the farm-to-school program “has all kinds of research” that demonstrates improvements in students’ academic skills, behavioral skills, social skills and willingness to try fruits and vegetables. She said county schools have 14 gardens this spring and 1,329 students have used them. “I really think that there’s nothing that can’t be taught out of a garden,” Holloway said. She said 34 county teachers have participated in a five-day training session that includes using the garden and kitchen in the curriculum and cooking.
•had a report from Thompson that enrollment for the 120th day of school, Feb. 21, was 14,280. That is 232 more than the same time in 2019. However, the enrollment was down from the 100th day of school, Jan. 22, when it was 14,339.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.