When Barrow County School System students return to classrooms Aug. 3, masks will no longer be required, though they will still be recommended, especially for students and others who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine.
The school district laid out its Covid plans for the 2021-22 academic year in a news release Monday, with officials saying they would continue monitor community spread levels, contact-trace cases and enforce quarantines/isolation of staff and students as needed, per a mandate from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Non-vaccinated students and staff are asked to follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines regarding mask usage (available at cdc.gov), and employees who haven’t yet been vaccinated, as well as eligible students are encouraged to get vaccinated this summer.
The district is currently exploring the possibility of doing a mass vaccination event for students ages 12 and up, similar to the two it held for over 1,100 employees earlier this year. The district has published a two-question survey to its website at barrow.k12.ga.us to determine if there is enough interest to hold the event.
Officials said they will continue virus-mitigation practices and utilize physical distancing and cohorts on campuses when possible. Meal service will resume in school cafeterias, and students are encouraged to bring their own water bottle to use at filling stations.
“Everyone is encouraged to practice proper hygiene, such as washing their hands,” officials said. “Students and staff should self-monitor daily for COVID-19 symptoms.”
School visitors will also be welcomed back during school hours, and the district expects to release plans for open-house sessions at each school next month, according to the release.
Officials said their plans could change if there is a spike in Covid cases later this summer, but the county has remained in good shape lately, averaging just 2.6 new daily cases over the past week.
According to the latest DPH statistics, 28% of county residents were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday morning, June 15, and 32% of county residents had received at least one dose of vaccine.
“We are optimistic and looking forward to a more ‘normal’ year, based on the current pandemic situation,” district officials said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.