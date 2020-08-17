The Barrow County School System has installed four permanent Wi-Fi hotspots and 16 mobile hotspots around the county to assist families without internet access as the district begins the 2020-21 school year entirely online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The four permanent hotspots are available in the parking lots of Apalachee High, Winder-Barrow High, Auburn Elementary and Bear Creek middle schools. The other 16 hotspots have been installed on school buses that will be parked throughout the county from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on school days. An interactive map is available on the BCSS website at barrow.k12.ga.us.
You can also locate other public Wi-Fi hotspots through the Georgia Broadband Deployment Initiative. https://broadband.georgia.gov/free-public-wifi.
To connect to bus Wi-Fi, select the available wireless network starting with “SchoolBusWiFixxxx,” where the “xxxx” is a four-digit number, (not related to the school bus number). Look for the sign on the bus to get the password to login or ask the bus driver for assistance. (Example: Network: SchoolBusWiFi7856; Password: access7856.)
For the wireless access points at each of school, you can connect to the “BCS-Guest” wireless network; no password is required.
Anyone who has trouble locating a bus can call the district’s transportation team at 770-867-2783 for assistance.
“Please remember to practice physical distancing from others at these Wi-Fi locations,” district officials said. “Students are also encouraged to wear a mask when you cannot stay at least six feet away from others.”
WI-FI LOCATIONS
•Apalachee High School, 940 Haymon Morris Rd., Winder.
•Auburn Elementary School, 1334 6th Ave., Auburn.
•Bear Creek Middle School, 228 Jefferson St., Statham.
•Winder-Barrow High School, 272 North 5th Ave., Winder.
•Wimberly Center for Community Development, 163 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder.
•Dollar General Market, 1895 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Statham.
•American Legion, 1633 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Statham.
•535 Greenfield Drive, Statham.
•Auburn Mobile Home Park, 316 Carter Rd., Auburn.
•Auburn Church of God, 26 3rd St., Auburn.
•55 Marion Lay St., Winder.
•Winder Woods Apartments, 206 2nd St., Winder.
•Briscoe Mill Mobile Home Park , 844 Briscoe Mill Rd., Bethlehem.
•The Exchange Apartments (behind AMC Bethlehem), 839 Exchange Cir., Bethlehem.
•Farmington Hills Apartments, 1506 Farmington Way, Winder.
•Turtle Creek Villas, 396 Turtle Creek Dr., Winder.
•Russell Village Mobile Homes, 259 Scott Circle, Winder.
•Back of Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, 316 North Broad St., Winder.
•Spirit of Sharing, Inc., 199 Wood Ave., Winder.
•Winder Village Mobile Home Park, 400 Fairview Ave., Winder.
