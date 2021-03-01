The Barrow County School System announced Monday, March 1, that more than half of its employees will begin receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations March 11, following Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s announcement last week that the state would be expanding its eligibility for vaccinations to pre-K through 12th-grade educators and staff starting March 8.
The school district had previously announced it was pre-registering employees through a partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Northeast Health District in anticipation of the expansion. About 56 percent of BCSS staff had pre-registered as of Monday, according to a school district news release. The district has not tracked data on how many employees who are part of one of the previously-qualified groups of people and may have already received one or both doses of one of the approved vaccines.
Employees who have registered are scheduled to receive the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine March 11 and second dose April 1. The district will hold 100-percent distance-learning days for students on March 11, April 1 and April 2, as students will learn independently at home while teachers and staff are vaccinated. Students are also scheduled to be out of school March 12 and March 15 as part of a previously-scheduled extended weekend, and spring break remains scheduled for April 5-9, according to the release.
School cafeterias will offer curbside meals from 10:30-11:30 a.m. each distance learning day, officials announced. There will be signs at each school directing parents or caregivers where to pick up the meals, and each meal bag will include a breakfast and lunch. No signup is required. Students do not need to be present when picking up the meals, and proof of student attendance is not required, according to the release.
