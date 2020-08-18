The Barrow County School System for now plans to begin resuming in-person instruction for its youngest students after Labor Day, district officials announced Tuesday.
The district, which began its school year entirely online Monday, Aug. 17, unveiled its phased-in return plan Tuesday as Barrow County continues to see a “significant” community spread level of COVID-19. Under the plan, special-education students will begin returning Monday, Aug. 24, and all students in pre-K, kindergarten and first grade are tentatively scheduled to begin in-person instruction Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day, if conditions warrant. Students in those grades would be divided into two cohorts and would come to school two days a week (Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday) while continuing distance-learning activities the other three days.
Shenley Rountree, the public relations director for the district, said a final determination on the Sept. 8 date would be made by Sept. 4 “at the latest.”
The district also announced Tuesday that, upon return, masks will be required at all times for all students and teachers — whether on buses, in common areas or in classrooms. Teachers will be allowed to coordinate “mask breaks” in a “safe, physically-distanced manner,” while those with documented medical conditions that would hamper them from safely wearing a face covering are asked to speak with their school’s administration.
As of Tuesday, Barrow County remained in the “red” spread level of at least 25 new daily cases per 100,000 residents on a 14-day rolling average. Barrow has been in the “red” since July 28, which — along with more than 90 teachers and staffers having to quarantine due to either a positive test or direct exposure to the coronavirus — prompted district officials to recommend scrapping plans to begin the school year Aug. 17 with in-person and online learning options and instead begin the year with 100-percent distance learning. The county school board approved that recommendation by a 6-3 vote Aug. 5.
Rountree said the district plans to release the latest numbers on its teachers and staff Thursday and will provide weekly updates after that.
Superintendent Chris McMichael said the phased-in plan would focus on bringing students back into the schools, based on the “highest needs.”
“The approach prioritizes students who could be disproportionately impacted by virtual learning, such as special education students, younger learners that need support navigating digital learning, as well as students in transitional years,” McMichael said. “It is our sincere hope and intention that this (plan) will allow us to get back to in-person learning in a manner that will minimize the constant educational disruption due to quarantining schools and classrooms that many systems around the state are already experiencing.”
Once the community spread level dips down to the “yellow” zone — 10-24.9 new daily cases per 100,000 people on a 14-day average — the district plans to begin bringing students grades 2-12 back on the same two-day cohort model. A return to in-person instruction would then begin, staggered by grade levels, and all grades would be back full-time once the spread level reaches “green,” or fewer than 10 new daily cases per 100,000 people on a 14-day average.
The full plan, which was sent to all students’ families Tuesday, can be found on the district’s website at barrow.k12.ga.us.
Students who previously opted for distance learning for the first semester will continue on that plan and would have an opportunity to transition for the second semester beginning in January.
HOPING FOR A QUICK RETURN
The phased-in plan comes as districts around the state that have already returned to in-person instruction have had to grapple with campus outbreaks of the virus and quarantining of swaths of employees and classes — a situation brought on by the reality that Georgia continues to rank near the top of the country in terms of the spread of COVID-19.
McMichael and other district officials have faced a dilemma of balancing the numbers with the concerns and frustrations of many parents and several school board members over the strain that students not being in school places on the children and their families.
“One of the main points of contention we hear often regarding an all-virtual approach to learning has to do with student’s mental health and social emotional state. We agree and are well aware of the research and importance of this aspect of public schooling,” McMichael wrote in the letter that went out to families Tuesday. “However, we must ask ourselves if it is not equally unhealthy for our students’ mental states and anxiety levels to expose them to an environment that creates daily fear of infection and will be very prone to ongoing, frequent, and unscheduled quarantining of groups of students and staff as well as random complete shutdowns of classrooms and schools. Attaining a COVID-19 lower spread level in the community prior to opening live school fully enables us to more easily manage these issues.”
SPORTS SEASON CONTINUES
Meanwhile, the district’s high school athletic teams are continuing on schedule, with softball and volleyball seasons underway and cross country beginning this weekend. As of Tuesday, the Georgia High School Association still planned to begin football games Sept. 4, when Winder-Barrow and Apalachee are scheduled to kick off the season against each other, though that date still remains subject to change.
The district is limiting crowds at sports contests to two spectators per participant this fall and encouraging mask-wearing and social distancing, though the public’s adherence to that has been mixed so far. Outside of school administrators, players and coaches, mask-wearing was light at a softball game between Winder-Barrow and Apalachee at AHS on Monday — despite public pleas from administrators and coaches for the public to follow guidelines in an effort to keep the fall sports seasons going. Apalachee is also scheduled to host a cross country meet Saturday morning, which will include Winder-Barrow and several other schools.
The district has not announced any plans to require face masks or impose further restrictions on crowds at athletic events and other school functions, but Rountree said officials will look further into steps that could be taken to try to stem the spread of COVID-19.
“We really need individual community members and spectators to assume personal responsibility and wear a mask for the safety of everyone,” she said.
