As of Wednesday, Aug. 19, three Barrow County School System employees had active confirmed cases of coronavirus, five more were quarantined with a suspected case and 13 were in quarantine for direct contact with someone with a positive or suspected case, according to numbers released Thursday by school district officials.
The district also reported that one student participating in sports or another extra-curricular activity has an active confirmed case of COVID-19, but no others were quarantined as of Wednesday.
Thursday marked the first time the district had publicly released specific coronavirus numbers among its staff and some of its students, and officials said they plan to release data on the district website weekly going forward. Since teachers and staff returned to campuses July 27 for pre-planning, 21 have tested positive, while 130 more have been quarantined due to either a suspected case or direct contact with someone with a positive or suspected case.
During that same time frame, six students have had positive tests while one was quarantined with a suspected case and direct contact. The district’s student numbers only include those who are participating in sports or other extra-curricular activities since all other students haven’t been on campus and started the 2020-21 school year Aug. 17 with virtual learning.
The county school board earlier this month voted in favor of superintendent Chris McMichael’s recommendation to begin the school year entirely online amid “substantial” spread of coronavirus in the county and a staffing shortage that saw more than 90 teachers and staffers either isolated with a confirmed case or quarantined due to direct exposure within a week of the return for pre-planning.
After spending most of July in the “yellow” zone, Barrow County has been in the “red” zone since July 28, according to a framework provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health and Georgia Department of Education that the school system is operating under. The “red” zone is defined as 25 or more new daily cases per 100,000 people on a 14-day rolling average. “Yellow” means 10-24.9 new daily cases per 100,000 people on a 14-day average.
District officials announced this week that special-education students would begin gradually returning to campuses Monday, Aug. 24. And the district has set Tuesday, Sept. 8, as a target return date for its youngest students (pre-K through first grade) — if the community spread level drops from “red” or “substantial” to “yellow” or “minimal to moderate” and remains there for a number of days. The district would then gradually phase all other students in as conditions warrant. Students will initially be split into two cohorts and will attend school in person two days a week while continuing distance learning the other three days, and face masks will be required at all times for students and employees except for documented medical situations.
Once Barrow County is the “green” zone, indicating no community spread (less than 10 new daily cases per 100,000 people on a 14-day rolling average), all students will return for in-person instruction five days a week. However, students who opted for digital learning last month — roughly 25 percent of the district’s student population — will remain in that setting for the rest of first semester.
