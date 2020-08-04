The Barrow County School System had another record-breaking month for educational local-option sales tax receipts in July, a district staff member told the county school board Tuesday night.
The district brought in roughly $1.21 million in July, up from the previous record of $1.19 million set in June, which followed a $1.12 million collection for May. By comparison, the district brought in $1.02 million in ELOST receipts in July 2019 and $983,629 in July 2018, according to the numbers presented.
School officials hailed the numbers as good news but also cautioned the record may be difficult to sustain. Despite the severe hit businesses have taken from the coronavirus pandemic, federal stimulus money and unemployment compensation put in place amid the pandemic have kept local spending up. But there is uncertainty around whether and to what extent those benefits will be extended by Congress and when the next wave of federal stimulus checks will come.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Tuesday, the school board:
•tabled a recommended revised school-lunch policy until its scheduled Sept. 1 voting session for public review. The policy, among other things, places more meal-payment accountability with parents and guardians. According to the proposed policy, meal-charging will not be allowed at the high school level. The proposed policy further reads: “A charge notice will be sent home with the elementary or middle school student each time a meal is charged; if a third notice is sent without charges being paid, the principal or social worker will be asked to intervene in the collection of the delinquent payments and assess the need for free or reduced-price meals. If a fifth notice is sent without outstanding charges being paid, the parent/guardian's account will be submitted to the Barrow County School Nutrition office for further collection efforts which may include remanding them to an outside collection agency.
•approved a recommendation to purchase 3,620 math workbooks for grades 6-8 in the amount of $44,160, which will be pulled from Title I funds.
•approved a recommendation of a one-year purchase of the Edmentum Courseware for online distance learners, grades 6-12, in the amount of $82,219.
•approved a recommendation for the purchase of the Lightspeed web filtering solution from a sole-source provider in Mississippi in the amount of $69,900. The district’s ITS director has said the product would best fit the district’s needs as it will need to require additional web filtering for district-owned devices that are being used by students at home and aren’t on the district’s network.
•approved a recommendation to approve a $939,411 bid by Boswell Oil Company to provide fuel, petroleum, oil and lubrication supplies for the year.
