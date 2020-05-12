The Barrow County Joint Development Authority board voted unanimously Monday, May 11, to transfer whatever money it receives through a financing arrangement for a new 180-unit apartment complex to the Barrow County School System.
TBG Residential is planning to develop Farmington Hills Phase 3, which would be located behind the current two complexes at Chancey Circle and Farmington Way in Winder. According to plans, the new development would include 54 one-bedroom, 90 two-bedroom and 36 three-bedroom affordable housing units, along with a clubhouse, pool, fitness center and laundry facility.
The company plans to finance the project largely through the sale of federal and state tax credits and the financing of bonds not to exceed $25 million. The company’s bond attorney said the projected cost of the project is currently $21 million, but the extra $4 million was included in the bond resolution approved by the board Monday as a cushion for any cost increases.
The JDA would serve as a financing conduit by issuing the bonds. The authority would have no financial obligation and would collect an issuer’s fee that will be negotiated at a later date, which it could spend as it sees fit, authority attorney John Stell told the board.
The issuer’s fee will be based on the final project amount and is typically around 0.25 percent of the bond amount in these types of agreements, Stell said. That means the county would stand to make a little more than 50,000 from the arrangement if the figures hold and that is the percentage ultimately agreed to.
Barrow County Board of Education chair Lynn Stevens, who sits on the JDA board, said the board should transfer whatever money it does receive to the school system to shoulder some of the costs of educating the additional students the development would bring.
“My concern is these apartments are being built, and the school system is getting nothing out of this except for pain,” Stevens said. “One quarter of 1 percent is not even a drop in the bucket to what the school system should be getting for having to deal with these students.”
Representatives of the developer said they didn’t have projections on how many of the units would be occupied by families with children. But board member and Auburn mayor Linda Blechinger said the assumption of building dozens of multi-bedroom units is to “meet the needs of families that can’t afford to buy a house.”
“It is going to put an incredible burden on the school system,” Blechinger said. “I’m in agreement with the money being dedicated to help meet the needs of those additional families.”
Board member and county commission chairman Pat Graham said she would like to see the money transferred to the school system for a specific purpose or project. Stevens said the school system’s Center for Innovative Teaching (CFIT) project and the new high school, Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy, were two possibilities.
“(The school district is) looking at a 14-percent state budget cut (due to the coronavirus pandemic),” Stevens said. “If we’re going to sign off on this, we need to do something to try to make the school system whole.”
