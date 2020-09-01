The Barrow County School System in August saw its third straight record-breaking month for education local-option sales tax (ELOST) proceeds.
Jennifer Houston, assistant superintendent for business services, told the county board of education during its meeting Tuesday that ELOST collections were more than $1.28 million for August, eclipsing the previous high mark of $1.21 million in July and $1.19 million in June.
The district has collected 10 percent more ELOST revenues from January through August of this year over the same period in 2019, Houston said.
The district has remained on sound financial footing despite the coronavirus pandemic, but school officials have cautioned the record-breaking streak over the last few months may be difficult to sustain as uncertainty remains over when and how much more federal stimulus money and unemployment compensation benefits will be provided to people.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at its meeting Tuesday, the school board:
•approved a revised school lunch policy until its scheduled Sept. 1 that, among other things, is designed to place more meal-payment accountability with parents and guardians. Meal-charging will not be allowed at the high school level, and the policy sets out steps for middle and elementary school charges not being paid.
•approved the purchase of three 72-passenger school buses in the amount of $254,050 total, using bus bond and ESPLOST (education special-purpose local-option sales tax) funds.
•approved the replacement of the district’s bus radio communication system in the amount of $115,622, which will come from ESPLOST proceeds. Ken Greene, assistant superintendent for support services, said the existing equipment is outdated and has had “many trouble spots” around the county.
•approved the purchase of Google premium licensing from low-bid respondent SoftChoice of Chicago in the amount of $27,954 for one year’s access to assist with distance-learning activities amid the coronavirus pandemic. The price is expected to more than double next year, said John St. Clair, the district’s director of technology.
•approved the purchase of software from a sole-source provider that will assist all ESOL teachers with tracking daily students’ progress in English efficiency and allow all other teachers to develop activities for their English-as-a-second-language students based on their proficiency levels. The purchase is for $31,826 for one year, and the board granted permission for the district to renew the agreement for up to three years.
•approved a contract for pest-control services with Bizzy Bee of Winder for an annual amount not to exceed $25,286.
•approved the acceptance of $474,823 in federal and state grants for career, technical and agricultural education (CTAE) activities, initiatives and programs.
•approved the repair and purchase of various instruments for the middle school and high school band programs in the amount of $90,051. District officials said the additional purchases would eliminate the need for some students having to share instruments.
•approved the purchase of printed texts for all K-8 reading classrooms in an amount not to exceed $288,000. The texts will be used for small-group differentiated reading instruction and independent reading and application of literacy skills.
•approved the purchase of RAZ Plus electronic resources to help boost reading skills for K-5 students in the amount of $51,436.
