The Barrow County School System's schools will remain closed until April 13, after the system's spring break, officials announced Tuesday, March 17.
The district had announced last week it was closing March 16-29 in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Brian Kemp, on Monday, March 16, ordered that all of the state's public schools be closed through the end of the month.
No extra-curricular activities, including sports, will be held during the closure in Barrow County. The district is currently implementing a home-learning model for students, and teachers and staff are working from home and are available to parents and students through email.
As for other schools, as of press time, Bethlehem Christian Academy was closed through at least March 29 and had distance-learning plans in place. Lanier Technical College is closed at all campuses until further notice, and online instruction will begin Monday, March 23.
‘LEARNING FROM HOME’
The Barrow County School System implemented a home-learning model while schools are closed.
Under “Learning from Home,” the district has compiled learning activities, and teachers across all grade levels are creating and implementing online learning, according to a news release issued Friday.
There are separate activities by grade level. Go to https://www.barrow.k12.ga.us/updates/home-learning for complete details and links.
FREE MEALS FOR CHILDREN
The school system will provide free meals to any child from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through March 27 at Apalachee and Winder-Barrow high schools. The meals are free for any child under 18.
Grab-n-Go bags include both breakfast and lunch and can be picked up during those hours once each day. The schools announced about 1 p.m. Tuesday that community organizations and individuals have asked if they can deliver food to neighborhoods, apartments and individual families.
Families can sign up to have meals delivered if they are unable to get to these two locations. If you need meals delivered to your child or children (anyone under the age of 18), go to Bit.ly/BCSSmeals to sign up.
The schools requested that anyone who can pick up meals should do so.
“We also ask for your patience as we work through the logistics of this new initiative,” Shenley Rountree, the district’s public relations director, said.
There might be a day or two delay to coordinate delivery. “While we are doing our best to provide delivery, we cannot guarantee this is possible in every instance. We are relying on our community volunteers,” Rountree said.
Children must be present when anyone comes to the drive-through for pick-up. Look for the signs at each school and learn more at https://www.barrow.k12.ga.us/updates/meals-for-children.
The BCSS nutrition staff is preparing the meals.
The district will use its website as the central location for all information about the school closure.
