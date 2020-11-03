The Barrow County School System is planning repairs and renovations to the Center for Innovative Teaching on West Midland Avenue and its transportation on building on Hal Jackson Road in Winder, with the goal of starting the work next summer.
The county board of education, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, approved an architectural services contract with Cunningham Forehand Matthews and Moore to assist in project planning, design and construction management. The firm has handled numerous projects for the school district over the last several years, including the new Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy.
The renovations at the transportation building will include new offices, restrooms, paint and flooring finishes, roofing repairs, and HVAC and electrical work. The CFIT renovations will include paint and flooring finishes and roofing, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing repairs.
The district would pay the architects up to $100,000 between the two buildings — with the services being funded through ESPLOST proceeds — and officials hope to make a recommendation on a construction contract with a guaranteed maximum price next month, said Joe Perno, the district’s assistant superintendent for system operations.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Tuesday, the board:
•heard that ELOST collections were relatively flat in October with the district bringing in $1.21 million. The district brought in about $1.7 million in September, but nearly $500,000 of that came from a state reimbursement after an audit discovered local governments around the state were not receiving all of the sales tax proceeds they were apparently due.
•approved the largely federally-funded purchase of network switch hardware from MXN of Woodstock in the amount of $1.09 million. John St. Clair, the school district’s director of technology, said the new network switch hardware will make the system’s network speeds faster. Of the purchase price, 80 percent will be funded through the federal e-rate program, leaving the district on the hook for $260,523. That money was previously budgeted for Fiscal Year 2021 and will be paid for through ESPLOST proceeds.
•approved the purchase of additional Chromebooks from AITA Technologies in the amount of $56,049 for use at County Line Elementary and through the CTAE program. The board last month approved purchasing $164,641 worth of Chromebooks from the same company and authorized the use of the same low-bid respondent (AITA Technologies) through the end of December.
•placed on the table for public review the purchase of a new Advanced Placement (AP) Human Geography textbook for high school students. The book would replace an outdated textbook and the purchase would be for 90 books at $175 each, said Jennifer Wood, the district’s secondary education and CTAE director. The board will vote on the purchase at its Dec. 1 meeting.
•approved the purchase of text kits for literacy instruction for students in grades K-5 at Kennedy Elementary from Heinemmman, in the amount of $29,294.
•approved revisions to four district policies that were in need of updating due to Title IX regulation changes. The policies are Equal Educational Opportunities, Equal Opportunity Employment, Sexual Harassment of Students and Sexual Harassment of Employees.
•recognized four district administrators for participating in the annual Northeast Georgia RESA Leadership Academy — Apalachee High School assistant principal Deigh Martin, Bethlehem Elementary School assistant principal Stephanie Martin, Holsenbeck Elementary School assistant principal Aperil Sellers and Russell Middle School principal Meridith Wages.
•approved the 2021 calendar of board meeting dates. Generally, the board will continue to have a work session the last Tuesday of each month and a voting session the first Tuesday of each month with a couple of exceptions. The meeting dates will be posted to the district’s website.
