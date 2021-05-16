The Barrow County School System is a 2021 recipient of the Literacy for Learning, Living, and Leading (L4GA) grant from the Georgia Department of Education. The L4GA initiative aims to improve literacy outcomes for children from birth through grade 12.
The school district will receive just under $1.1 million to implement a literacy plan at Auburn and Statham elementary schools, Westside and Russell middle schools, and Winder-Barrow High School.
“This initiative will support systemic improvement in literacy by building on the strengths of the current literacy program as it pairs community-driven action with research-proven instruction,” district officials said in a news release.
Grant funds will provide children with access to text, both within and outside the classroom, and a main goal of the program is to ensure that teachers are adept at using evidence-based instructional practices and have access to evidence-based instructional materials, according to the release. Funds will also support the purchase of instructional materials, professional learning, implementation of summer learning programs, and the hiring of reading interventionists or literacy coaches at the grant-funded schools.
The L4GA grant will place a focus on community and college partnerships, district officials said. The district plans to create a Community Literacy Alliance to improve the early literacy skills of children ages 5 and younger. Community partners may include the Piedmont Regional Library System, the Barrow Book Partnership, Barrow Family Connection, among many others. A new Early Learning Center will also provide parents, caregivers and early learning partners with literacy resources and support, according to the release.
Post-secondary partnerships with Lanier Technical College, Piedmont College, and the University of Georgia allow Barrow students to earn credits in early childhood education. Their programs also serve as a pipeline for student teaching, hiring and professional development, officials said.
“As an extension of the district's ‘Barrow BOLD’ approach, the Barrow County L4GA Literacy Initiative is an additional opportunity to display a ‘BOLD’ approach by ‘Bolstering Our Literacy Development,’” officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.