The Barrow County School System on Thursday, Oct. 8, reported another sharp weekly increase in coronavirus-related quarantines for the past week, while the number of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases also went up.
For the week of Oct. 1-7, six students across the district tested positive for COVID-19, three were listed as a “probable” case and 267 other students were kept out of the schools as a precaution due to direct contact with someone with a positive or probable case, according to the most recent data. The district has been releasing weekly updates every Thursday.
The total number of students impacted for the week (276) was up from 154 for the week of Sept. 24-30 — when three students had confirmed-positive cases and one was listed as a probable case — and 69 the week before that.
The most significant impact for the past week was at Westside Middle School, where 130 students were sent home from or kept out of school — including 29 on Tuesday, Oct. 6, and 85 on Wednesday, Oct. 7. Elsewhere, 28 students at Winder-Barrow High School and 20 at Bramlett Elementery were impacted Tuesday, and Yargo Elementary had 28 students impacted Monday after 81 there were impacted the previous week.
Also, 10 staff members across the district tested positive over the past week, while three more were quarantined as a probable case and 25 were quarantined due to direct contact with a positive or probable case.
“Direct contact” is defined as making physical contact with or being within 6 feet, for minutes or more, of a person who has a confirmed-positive test result or a suspected case.
The district is not disclosing information on when students are able to return to the buildings, as officials have noted the amount of time a student has to quarantine varies depending on whether they exhibit symptoms and other factors.
Officials have also declined to disclose further information about the individual school numbers, citing privacy concerns and multiple factors associated with contact-tracing.
Officials with the Georgia Department of Public Health have said they won’t publicly disclose details about any outbreaks at schools that are being investigated, but have requested that all public schools submit weekly reports.
The discretion has been left up to individual school districts to share with their communities the impact of COVID-19 on their facilities, and Barrow County has been releasing a weekly update with school-by-school student numbers and district-wide staff numbers.
The parent of any student who has a positive/probable case or has close contact with a person with one either is contacted immediately by the school with a phone call and follow-up letter. Students not effected are not contacted.
