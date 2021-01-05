Despite the continued massive surge in coronavirus infections, including locally, Barrow County School System superintendent Chris McMichael said the district plans, for now, to have all of its schools open when students return for instruction next week.
McMichael told the board of education during its Tuesday, Jan. 5 work session that — as of Tuesday night — the district remained at adequate staffing levels to open all schools to in-person instruction Monday, Jan. 11, when the new semester begins. School staffers will return Friday, Jan. 8, for a planning day. As has become custom, McMichael stressed to the board and the public that the district’s course could change at any time based on conditions.
“We’re in fairly good position,” McMichael said. “We do expect this is going to be a very uncertain time over the next several months. There is some light at the of the tunnel, even though (the rollout) has been a little slower than we anticipated. We’ll do our absolute very best to give as much notice (about any changes).”
The school district has planned to enact “targeted” closures when individual schools reach insufficient staffing levels, or in the event major outbreaks occur within the student body at those facilities. Winder Elementary School was closed to in-person instruction the final week of the first semester before the district went on winter break because the school did not have adequate staffing due to COVID-19 issues.
Barrow’s approach has differed from some surrounding school districts that have implemented actions and instruction decisions on a district-wide basis, and several surrounding districts are beginning January either one 100-percent virtual or hybrid schedules. But McMichael said the district plans to continue with its current approach and said the district’s virus mitigation measures, including a mask mandate from the start of the academic year, have helped.
“We feel like targeted closures are the best way to go,” he said. “It doesn’t make sense to close down where things are going well. …It’s well worth it to keep our kids in school as long as we possibly can.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Tuesday, the board:
•approved a three-month extension of COVID sick leave for employees through March 31 after the program expired Dec. 31. The extra three-month period is an extension of the deadline for employees to use any of their remaining 80 hours of COVID-related leave.
•approved, following a closed session, the superintendent’s personnel report, which included two principal retirements. Karen Dowis at Bramlett Elementary School and Jacquelyn Robinson at Holsenbeck Elementary School are retiring at the end of the school year.
•heard a recommendation to award a security camera installation services contract to Adapt to Solve of Winder in the amount of $37,162. The district has 279 replacement and 156 new security cameras to install in 13 schools. The item will be voted on during the board’s Tuesday, Jan. 12 meeting.
•heard a recommendation to purchase network switch equipment from MXN of Woodstock in the amount of $437,000. Of the amount, 80 percent will be funded by the federal e-rate program, and 20 percent will be funded by the district (projected at $87,400). In related items, the board also heard recommendations to purchase wireless networking equipment from MXN in the amount of $31,648 and UPS equipment from SHI in the amount of $53,330. The same 80-20 split between federal and district funding would also be applied to those purchases. All three items will be voted on at the board’s meeting next week.
•heard a recommendation to utilize Superior Commercial Cleaning for custodial support along with the district’s current Primero staffing. The anticipated cost for the remainder of fiscal year is $150,000. The item will be voted on at next week’s meeting.
