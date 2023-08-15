Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its speedy drive-thru, specialty coffee and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 141 E. May St. in Winder. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a grand opening on Friday, Aug. 25, where customers can buy one drink to get one free when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.
With the app, customers earn three “Smiles” for every dollar spent to collect toward free drinks for their loyalty. To scoot through faster, customers can also link a credit card to the app and select “Pay/Earn Smiles” from the home screen. Then, if they choose to tip, customers can select a custom amount or percentage prior to scanning their app.
To scoot through even faster, Mobile Order Ahead is also available. Ordering ahead allows customers to order their favorite drinks and food, pay ahead, and pick up quickly at the drive-thru window. The Scooter’s Coffee app is available for download on the App Store or Google Play.
The drive-thru location is owned and operated by Jeffrey Bryce Cannon, John Roberts Sr, John Theus, & Reynolds McLean. “We are so thankful and excited to open up a Scooter’s in Winder! Not only is it just miles from our home but it combines two of my life long passions… coffee and teamwork. Scooters has amazing drinks but if we are going to have the fastest drive-through in town, it’s going to take some amazing teamwork.” -John Theus
John Theus was a 4-year starter on the University of Georgia Football and went on to play several years in the NFL. He and his wife and two children now live in Barrow County.
Scooter’s Coffee is a drive-thru franchise that has been serving world-class coffee for 25 years and has over 640 locations in 29 states across the nation. With commitments to build new stores in 30 states, the company plans to open many additional locations in 2023. Its signature drink is the CarameliciousÒ, and the menu features an array of specialty espresso beverages, energy Infusions, hot and cold brewed coffee, fruit smoothies, baked-from-scratch pastries, and savory breakfast options.
Connect with Scooter’s Coffee via Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and share your favorite moments by tagging @scooterscoffee using the hashtag #BeAmazing.
About Scooter’s Coffee
Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter’s Coffee roasts only the finest coffee beans in the world at its headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska. In more than two decades of business, Scooter’s Coffee’s success is simple: stay committed to the original business principles and the company’s four core values, which are Integrity, Love, Humility and Courage. The Scooter’s Coffee Brand Promise, often recited to franchisees, customers and employees is: “Amazing People, Amazing Drinks… Amazingly Fast!®” It represents the company’s business origins from 1998 and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers.
Scooter’s Coffee is at the dawn of a strategic growth phase in the Midwest and nationwide. The U.S. coffee market is an estimated $48 billion a year recession-resistant industry, and Scooter’s Coffee is striving to become the #1 drive-thru coffee franchise in the nation. Visit ownascooters.com to learn more about the benefits of owning a franchise of a well-established company.
