Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its speedy drive-thru, specialty coffee and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 141 E. May St. in Winder. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a grand opening on Friday, Aug. 25, where customers can buy one drink to get one free when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.

With the app, customers earn three “Smiles” for every dollar spent to collect toward free drinks for their loyalty. To scoot through faster, customers can also link a credit card to the app and select “Pay/Earn Smiles” from the home screen. Then, if they choose to tip, customers can select a custom amount or percentage prior to scanning their app.

