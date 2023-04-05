Winder will soon be home to a Scooter's Coffee Drive-Thru at 141 May Street, next to Senor Tequila Mexican restaurant. Lang Signs applied for a variance on behalf of the property owner, CMR Winder, LLC, requesting the city allow for two additional wall signs in a neighborhood commercial zone. Planning staff found that a hardship was created due to the city's zoning ordinance's failure to regulate signage based on the size of a parcel or building.
The coffee shop anticipates a grand opening later this year.
OTHER BUSINESS
The Winder City Council also approved the following items during its meeting April 4:
• A rezone from two-family residential (R-2) to multi family residential (R-3) for a property located at 55 South Center Street to allow for a self-storage facility.
• A variance requesting relief from the minimum front yard setback requirement of 35 feet to 20 feet in a low-density, single- family residential zone for a property located at 270 Cora Lou Lane.
• A variance to reduce the minimum lot width of 75 feet to 61.5 feet, in a high density single family residential zone (R-1B) for a property located at 0 Williamson Street.
• An Ordinance to adopt an amendment to the Code of Ordinances to provide for procedures for the acquisition of property interests with a low fair market value and for other purposes.
• An alcohol resolution for the TGIFF Presents event series, to be held at Jug Tavern Park.
• An event permit and alcohol resolution submitted by the Rustic Rack Boutique for the Kick Off to Summer + Anniversary Block Party on June 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to be held at E Candler St. from N Broad to Woodlawn Avenue.
• An event permit submitted by Bethlehem Church for an event on June 7.
• An event permit submitted by the Latino Community in Action/Georgia Latino Alliance for the Latino Community Festival on June 24.
• The final plat for 32 Bill Rutledge Road in accordance with Chapter 28 of the city's code of ordinances.
• The final plat for 59 N Broad St. in accordance with Chapter 28 of the city's code of ordinances.
• The final plat for 242 Monroe Hwy . in accordance with Chapter 28 of the city's code of ordinances.
• A resolution for a city investment strategy.
• A development agreement with MHB Lending LLC, allowing the construction of the required walking trail around the perimeter of the detention pond, which is one of the zoning conditions required by the rezone.
• A task order #6 of the Water and Sewer Annual Contract with the Dickerson Group Inc., for the Center Street sewer rehabilitation project, in the amount of $154,741.28. Staff is also requesting a 10% contingency for the task order for the total project budget of $170,215.00
• Authorized the hiring of five positions for the Public Works Department and to
amended the fiscal year 2023 authorized personnel the same to allow for the transition of public works from contract operations to an internal department.
• The purchase of two (2) pickup trucks for the public works department at a price not to exceed $104,855 and to amend the FY 23 capital budget accordingly.
• The issuance of two purchase orders, both in the amount of $37,249, to Hardy Chevrolet for the purchase of two Chevrolet Tahoes.
• Authorized the city administrator to negotiate final terms for sanitation services with Waste Pro.
• Appointment of Douglas Oliver to the Winder Housing Authority
for a five year term beginning April 20, 2023 and expiring on April 19, 2027 to fill
