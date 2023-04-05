Scooters Coffee

Scooter's Coffee Drive-Thru is coming soon to Winder as well as a number of other locations in the Atlanta area.

 Credit: Lang Signs, Inc.

Winder will soon be home to a Scooter's Coffee Drive-Thru at 141 May Street, next to Senor Tequila Mexican restaurant. Lang Signs applied for a variance on behalf of the property owner, CMR Winder, LLC, requesting the city allow for two additional wall signs in a neighborhood commercial zone. Planning staff found that a hardship was created due to the city's zoning ordinance's failure to regulate signage based on the size of a parcel or building.

The coffee shop anticipates a grand opening later this year.

