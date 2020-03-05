The City of Winder’s search for a new administrator is officially underway, and city leaders are hoping the vacancy will be filled within the next few months or sooner.
A job description including qualifications for the position and other information was posted to the city’s website Feb. 24 and is calling for applications to be submitted by March 23.
The city is looking for a new administrator following the resignation of Donald Toms last month. Toms, who had been with the city since 2010, informed Mayor David Maynard and the city council Feb. 4 that he was stepping down. The resignation took effect Feb. 19, and Maynard has been handling the bulk of the administrator duties since then.
Toms’ decision came the day after the council held a closed session at the end of a regularly-scheduled work session to discuss personnel among other topics.
The mayor, Toms and council members declined to disclose what was discussed during that session, but Toms told the Barrow News-Journal on Feb. 5 that he was planning to seek other career opportunities.
Though Toms had the backing of the mayor and a majority of the council in recent years, the city government’s leadership and decision-making had been a point of contention during the last couple of election cycles. Since January 2018, the six-member council has had four new members come on board. Jimmy Terrell and Chris Akins were elected in 2017 to replace Ridley Parrish and Bob Dixon, respectively. And last November, Kobi Kilgore defeated incumbent councilman Al Brown, while Holly Sheats won an election to replace Michael Healan, who did not seek re-election. Terrell in particular has criticized the city’s spending on certain projects and in certain areas during his first term on the council.
The posted job qualifications call for applicants to hold a bachelor's degree in public administration, business finance or a related field, with a master's degree in public administration or a related field preferred. Applicants should also have at least five years of experience in a governmental management role, according to the listed qualifications.
“We’re looking for high-quality experience in managing a city with this big of a budget and over 100 employees,” said city councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Sonny Morris, who is part of a committee set up by a city ordinance, along with Maynard and Akins, that will conduct interviews of any selected finalists. “We want to take our time and find the right person and not just jump into something. A person with good people skills and who’s familiar with managing utilities will be important.”
The city’s human resources director will receive the applications and screen the applicants before submitting them to the committee, Maynard said. Morris said he’d ideally like to see 3-5 qualified candidates interviewed.
“If we can find some good (applicants) in the next 30 days, we’ll move forward from there,” Maynard said. “I don’t know what that looks like yet, but we’re going to be looking for someone who is going to be comfortable and well-versed in managing a city this size.”
The mayor said he ultimately would like to involve “at least one or two” of the city’s department heads in the interview process as well.
