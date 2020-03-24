Barrow County now has two listed cases of the coronavirus, with the second added Tuesday night, March 24, as part of the Georgia Department of Public Health's latest online update.
It was not immediately clear whether the person lives in Barrow County or where they were being treated. The first case listed last week was confirmed by county officials to be a person with a Barrow address who was living in an assisted living facility in another county.
The state now had 1,097 confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. Tuesday, up from 1,026 confirmed cases as of noon. Six more deaths were reported in the state, bringing the death toll to 38. The DPH is updating its online county-by-county tracker twice daily at noon and 7 p.m.
Fulton County has the most cases in the state with 191, followed by DeKalb (107), Dougherty (101), Cobb (90) and Bartow (76).
There have been 361 hospitalizations (32.9 percent of confirmed cases) and more than 5,000 tests issued. Officials and health experts have repeatedly said the number of cases is likely much higher due to the lack of readily-available testing for everyone.
Nationally, there were over 53,000 confirmed cases and more than 700 deaths as of 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to figures from the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.
The state has established a new COVID-19 hotline. People can call 844-442-2681 to speak with medical professionals and share any public health information.
Those who believe they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care facility but should not show up to an emergency room or health care facility unannounced.
Continue to visit cdc.gov and dph.georgia.gov for COVID-19 information, and continue to check back at barrownewsjournal.com for the latest statewide and local updates.
