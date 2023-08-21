City leaders met with Senator John Ossoff's staff at Winder City Hall last week to discuss current projects and collaborate on upcoming opportunities for federal grant funding.
During the visit, Samantha Lucas, economic development legislative assistant, and Sarah Tolchin, grants and special projects aide, talked with Mayor David Maynard and a team of city leaders about future growth.
According to Maynard the conversation was encouraging.
“Senator Ossoff’s staff members were extremely interested and tuned in to what we are doing to prepare for our city’s future growth and were more than willing to help us identify sources for federal grants.”
As this meeting culminated with a scheduled staff site visit of the Winder-Auburn reservoir in Auburn, Tolchin and Lucas were able to join on the visit, getting a closer look at the project’s status.
“We appreciate the time they devoted to learning more about the city’s current work and future needs. It’s encouraging when the legislative branch reaches out to check on us.”
The Winder-Auburn reservoir project consists of constructing a 1.1-billion-gallon raw water storage pond, similar to a reservoir. The project includes a new water intake and pumping station on the Mulberry River near Covered Bridge Road, a second new raw water intake and pumping station on Little Mulberry River at Old Thompson Mill Road, a 30 000-foot-long raw water pipeline and a raw water storage pond pumping station. Upon completion, the reservoir will bring the City of Winder’s total permitted raw water withdrawal capacity to 9.1 million gallons per day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.