City leaders met with Senator John Ossoff's staff at Winder City Hall last week to discuss current projects and collaborate on upcoming opportunities for federal grant funding.

During the visit, Samantha Lucas, economic development legislative assistant, and Sarah Tolchin, grants and special projects aide, talked with Mayor David Maynard and a team of city leaders about future growth.

