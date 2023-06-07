With the Barrow County Board of Educators’ imminent decision regarding the fiscal year 2024 (FY24) millage rate coming up, many of the county’s senior residents showed up Tuesday to voice their concerns about a recent surprise they received when they opened their property tax assessment notices.
About 35 years ago, the then-sitting Barrow County Board of Education outlined conditions under which senior citizens might someday be required to pay school taxes. Until this past county home value assessment, seniors have not had to pay school taxes in Barrow County.
However, 35 years ago, the likelihood of many, if any, homes in Barrow valued at $200,000 or more was rather far-fetched.
Fast forward to 2023, with the median home value in Barrow County hovering around $380,000, and many homes tipping the scales at a much higher number, it has become clear that the "someday" discussed 35 years ago is now.
As a result, senior citizens, many on fixed incomes supporting budgets already stretched paper-thin, reminded the school board that they bought their homes, worked hard and sent their children to schools they supported with their tax dollars. As such, they do not feel this perceived curve ball should place undue pressure on them at this stage of their lives.
Board members agreed. The board reminded citizens that these concerns, and even some solutions, will be addressed in three upcoming public hearings on the matter. During these public hearings, audiences will listen to a presentation and participate in questions and answer sessions.
Currently, board members favor a millage rate of 15.298, which is down from the current school millage rate of 17.881. The board also discussed plans for using $1.9 million out of the fund balance to extend teacher salary schedules for 30 years.
The three public hearings coming up will take place on the following dates and times at 179 W Athens St. in Winder:
