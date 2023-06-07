With the Barrow County Board of Educators’ imminent decision regarding the fiscal year 2024 (FY24) millage rate coming up, many of the county’s senior residents showed up Tuesday to voice their concerns about a recent surprise they received when they opened their property tax assessment notices.

About 35 years ago, the then-sitting Barrow County Board of Education outlined conditions under which senior citizens might someday be required to pay school taxes. Until this past county home value assessment, seniors have not had to pay school taxes in Barrow County.

