The Barrow County Board of Commissioners approved a controversial zoning application on Feb. 8 for two acres to be rezoned from agricultural residential to commercial for a convenience store with gas pumps.
Winder Investments USA, LLC will be building a new service station along Highway 211 at a four-way stop that currently has one gas station and another in the process of being built. Less than two miles north, at Country Line-Aurburn Road, there has been another gas station approval and 300 yards north of that will be a fifth one.
“I live just around the corner from this,” said one opposing Winder resident. “Five gas stations in less than two miles? That’s a bit much.”
BOC Chairman Pat Graham said that when looking at the future land map, they get to determine the zoning of a property, but not what business is allowed.
“We don’t get to pick and choose what the business is, we’re strictly dealing with land use,” Graham said. “That’s the way the laws are set up in the state of Georgia. We have a very strong ‘property rights’ stand. There’s probably businesses we’d like to see here and there, but we don’t have that discretion. If someone comes in with commercial business and they’re seeking commercial zoning and the future map says that’s appropriate for commercial use, they typically get it.”
The motion was approved with staff recommendations of specific landscaping and fencing.
OTHER ITEMS
In other business, the BOC:
• approved a request to rezone 51 acres from agriculture to high density residential. It will be used to build 150 single family lots on Highway 211 and Carl-Cedar Hill Road in Winder.
• approved a request to rezone over an acre at 754 Austin Reynolds Road in Winder from agriculture to residential to bring the lot into compliance and combine with the adjoining lot.
• approved a request to rezone 243 acres at 2086 Finch Drive in Winder from agricultural to light commercial for safety reasons for a blasting business' storage.
• approved a clarification and updates to industrialize building requirements within the light industrial and heavy industrial zones.
• approved a request to revise the Barrow County Sewer Use Ordinance to provide for the allocation of sewer captivity considering the land uses and density of future land use.
• approved the Speed Bump Ordinance for citizens who want to reduce neighborhood speeds and installation is favored by the majority of property owners in the area.
• approved a request to sell one ambulance and ambulance equipment in the amount of $40,000 as part of the EMS Services Agreement.
• approved the use of $480,000 from ARP funds for employee bonsues of $1,000 for full-time employees and $500 for part time employees.
• approved a call for a public hearing on March 8 for a proposed ordinance amendment regarding temporary event permits and the extension of the existing moratorium.
• took no action on the consideration of annexation of a quarter acre property owned by the GDOT.
• approved a request from the City of Winder for the annexation of 55 acres as a planned unit development for 215 lots with 99 townhomes off Hal Jackson Road.
• took no action on a request from the City of Winder for the annexation of a property adjacent to Chelsea Park and Pinnacle Point. The city requested this to be a planned unit development for 399 single family homes.
• approved a request to approve a $28,000 design build of a stormwater building with Sunbelt Builders Inc.
• put on hold a request for roadway lighting from Harry McCarty Road to Hwy. 11.
• approved paying Dwight Oliver Electric for wastewater repairs and maintenance.
