The Barrow County School System reported Thursday, Oct. 22, that seven students tested positive for COVID-19 between Oct. 15-21 — the highest number for students since the district began releasing weekly totals last month — while the overall number of students impacted by COVID-19 decreased for a second straight week.
According to the latest district data, two additional students were quarantined as a “probable” COVID-19 case and 80 were quarantined due to direct contact with someone with a confirmed-positive or probable case. The overall number of 89 was down from 104 for the week of Oct. 8-14 and 276 the week before that.
While there was improvement across the district for the week, 42 students were kept out of school for coronavirus-related reasons Wednesday, Oct. 21, including 22 at Haymon-Morris Middle School and 15 at Winder-Barrow High School. WBHS also had 22 separate students out Monday, Oct. 19.
The district is not disclosing information on when students are able to return to the buildings, as officials have noted the amount of time a student has to quarantine varies depending on whether they exhibit symptoms and other factors. Officials have also declined to disclose further information about the individual school numbers, citing privacy concerns and multiple factors associated with contact-tracing.
The district has a mask-wearing mandate and several other mitigation measures in effect at its facilities and has 140 employees trained in contact tracing through a Johns Hopkins University program. The parent of any student who has a positive/probable case or has close contact with a person with one either is contacted immediately by the school with a phone call and follow-up letter. Students not effected are not contacted.
The coronavirus also affected fewer staff members between Oct. 15-21, as one employee tested positive, one was listed as a “probable” case and 11 were quarantined due to direct contact with a confirmed-positive or probable case. That was down from the previous week when two employees tested positive, two were quarantined due to a probable case and 18 were quarantined due to direct contact.
The district has reported 54 confirmed cases among staff members and 347 staff quarantines since July 27 (the day teachers arrived back on campuses for pre-planning), along with 30 confirmed student cases and 698 student quarantines since Aug. 17, the first day of the 2020-21 academic year. The district resumed in-person instruction on a hybrid model Sept. 8 and moved Sept. 21 to in-person instruction five days a week.
The full data for the week is available on the district's website at barrow.k12.ga.us.
