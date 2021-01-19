Seven more deaths from COVID-19 in Barrow County were confirmed over the last week, even as the overall coronavirus trends throughout the county and the state improved slightly during the same timeframe.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, the Georgia Department of Public Health had confirmed 82 COVID-19 deaths and another “probable” one among county residents, up from 75 confirmed deaths and one probable death in the agency’s daily report on Jan. 12. The most recent Barrow County death listed by the DPH occurred on Monday, Jan. 18, according to preliminary data.
The DPH confirmed 170 more deaths across Georgia on Tuesday, raising the statewide tally to 11,265, and the official nationwide death toll surpassed 400,000 over the weekend.
The northeast Georgia region as a whole experienced another dismal week with Northeast Georgia Health System reporting 68 deaths across its hospitals from Jan. 12-19, bringing the systemwide total to 713. A total of 4,902 COVID patients had been discharged from NGHS hospitals as of Tuesday morning.
TRENDS DOWN?
While the number of deaths continues to climb, there is some indication that the virus is slowing in the county and across the state from its recent record peak.
Trend lines for new cases and the percent of those testing positive were down this week from the week before in the county. DPH confirmed 69 cases in the county Tuesday, bringing the cumulative total to 6,428, though the seven-day rolling average had dropped to 70.4 new cases per day from a high mark of 97.7 on Jan. 14. The average percent-positive seven-day rate on tests also has dropped from a high of 32.9 percent on Jan. 6 to 24.1 percent as of Tuesday.
The positivity rate at NGHS facilities had also dipped back below 30 percent as of Tuesday, and the number of COVID-positive patients across the system was at 305, including 18 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow and 82 at NGMC Braselton, as of Tuesday — down from a record 355 on Jan. 8.
Dr. Amber Schmidtke, a regular blogger of data about the virus in the state, said the downward trend may be short-lived, but was nevertheless good news.
"If the case/hospitalization decrease is real and the start of a descent, then we are probably looking at 2-3 more weeks of high death counts, at least," she said. "But it is good news to potentially see a peak. What we should remember from the summer surge experience, though, is that it’s much harder and slower to descend from a peak than to ascend it. We will not be out of the woods for some time."
SCHOOL SYSTEM UPDATE
The Barrow County School System continued to feel the effects of COVID-19 in the past week, as 58 employees tested positive between Jan. 7-13, eight more were deemed “probable cases,” and another 48 were quarantined due to direct contact with a positive or probable case.
The district also reported that 33 students tested positive, and 162 more were quarantined between Jan. 11-13. None of the district’s schools as of Tuesday were being impacted enough in terms of staffing shortages or outbreaks to trigger the district enacting temporary closures.
VACCINE UPDATE
The state is currently in “Phase 1a+” of its vaccine rollout, with vaccines available to the following groups:
•health care workers
•residents and staff of long-term care facilities
•adults 65-and-older and their caregivers
•law enforcement, firefighters and first responders.
Supply is limited and public health departments are scheduling vaccines by appointment only. (Most vaccine distributors across the state also require appointments.)
As of Monday, there had been 423,011 vaccines administered across the state.
Find a vaccine site, including local grocery store pharmacies (Publix, Kroger and Ingles), at https://dph.georgia.gov.
Susan Kristal, nurse manager at the Barrow County Health Department, said the department administered some vaccines Tuesday, but it is still not entirely clear whether daily appointments will be available in the county for the time-being.
Kristal said that, for now, the Northeast Health District, based out of Athens, is requesting people go through it to request appoints, and Barrow County Health Department staff will contact them to set up appointments.
“We have found that many on the list have been able to make an appointment elsewhere,” Kristal said in an email. “There are issues with this system and we are just striving to meet the needs of the community.”
Kristal said the local health department is working with Barrow County Family Connection and local emergency planning committee to set up a larger community event in the county in early February. Seniors would call a number to be scheduled for an appointment.
