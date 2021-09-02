The Winder City Council has appointed Shannon Hammond to fill the vacant at-large council seat, choosing her over nine other candidates during a called meeting Thursday, Sept. 2.
The vote in favor of councilman Chris Akins’ motion to appoint Hammond was 4-1 with councilman Sonny Morris opposed, and it came after Morris’ motion to appoint Bobby Yarbrough to the seat failed for lack of a second. Hammond is set to be sworn in prior to the council’s monthly voting session Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Hammond is a former long-time employee of the Barrow County School System, having worked with the district as a middle school teacher, elementary school counselor, assistant principal and eventually as director of federal programs. She was later hired as federal programs director for the Oconee County School District in 2012 and is now in her fifth year in the role for the Walton County School District.
Hammond will become the fourth woman to serve on the city council and will replace former councilwoman Holly Sheats, who resigned in late July a little more than halfway through her first term over her objections to the city’s process in approving the fiscal year 2022 budget and a resulting millage-rate increase as well as differences with top city officials. Hammond is set to complete the remainder of Sheats’ term and would be up for election to the at-large seat in 2023.
Along with Hammond and Yarbrough, eight other candidates applied for the vacant seat — former councilman Al Brown, Robert Lanham, Power Evans, Pam Powell, David Brock, Holt Persinger, Scott Britt and Jerry Martin. Martin was also one of three candidates who qualified to challenge the incumbent Akins for the other at-large council seat this fall in the municipal elections. Incumbent councilmen Morris (Ward 1) and Jimmy Terrell (Ward 3) are also facing challengers in the Nov. 2 election.
This story will be updated.
