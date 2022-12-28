Spirit of Sharing

Pictured (from left): Towanna Johnson, Spirit of Sharing, Inc. board president; Melinda Shealey, Spirit of Sharing executive director; John Blakely, volunteer and Shealey’s dad; Ellen Nolan, volunteer and Shealey’s aunt; Blake McCarrin, radio personality, volunteer and Shealey’s sister.

For the last 22 years, the Share the Blessing event in Winder has made Christmas a little brighter for thousands of local families in need.

During the event, attendees can grab a hot meal and a food box to take home, shop for clothes and toys and receive a haircut, healthcare services and other community resources.

