For the last 22 years, the Share the Blessing event in Winder has made Christmas a little brighter for thousands of local families in need.
During the event, attendees can grab a hot meal and a food box to take home, shop for clothes and toys and receive a haircut, healthcare services and other community resources.
Home-bound community members aren’t left out of the outreach as Spirit of Sharing delivers hot meals and items from the food pantry directly to their front doors.
This year’s event featured a bicycle raffle for kids thanks to the Slow Rollers Motorcycle Club, who donated 20 bicycles for local children.
Another special donation came from Barrow County Emergency Services (BCES), who chose the Share the Blessing event as this year's recipient of the cash and toy donations from firefighters. BCES donated $625 for this year’s event.
What's more, over the years, volunteers from around the county have made it an annual tradition to serve the community during this event. Many volunteers arrive at about 6 a.m. every Christmas Eve and help prepare and serve hot meals to the community. This year, the feast consisted of southern staples like cornbread dressing, macaroni and cheese, ham, turkey, green beans and more.
Share the Blessing was founded by James Albert Johnson, a member of White Oak Spring Missionary Baptist Church in 2001. Johnson and his fellow church members served more than 200 people in its first year. Due to the success of the event, the Spirit of Sharing was created. In its early years, Johnson used his own money to ensure people had food, clothes and a place to live.
Today, the outreach has become a community effort among local nonprofits, churches, businesses, the school system and private individuals who contribute to the event, making each year better than the last.
Since taking over as executive director in 2019, Melinda Shealey has incorporated more services offered by Spirit of Sharing and broadened its overall outreach.
A positive youth development initiative, free legal clinics and suicide prevention training are among the services recently added.
Recently created as part of the youth development initiative are a youth action team and a dance team. The youth action team aims to bring together local youth to learn leadership skills and plan and implement peer-focused prevention and other community service projects. The dance team offers affordable ballet, tap, jazz and hip-hop dance classes for youth ages 4-18.
The main initiative of Spirit of Sharing is its monthly food distribution via a mobile food pantry from the Northeast Georgia Food Bank. The food distribution program is a community collaboration that distributes 28,000 pounds of food monthly.
“We are going, and we are growing,” said Shealey, who continues to focus on broadening her outreach and scope to help as many people as possible.
