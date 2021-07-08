A Bethlehem man running for Congress has earned the backing of Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith.
Smith’s endorsement was announced July 6 by the campaign of Matt Richards, who is vying for the Republican nomination for the 10th Congressional District seat that is being vacated by U.S. Rep. Jody Hice. Hice is mounting a GOP primary challenge for Georgia secretary of state against Republican incumbent Brad Raffensperger.
Richards, a Gwinnett County native now living in Barrow and owner of Buford-based Legacy Demolition, is one of a handful of Republican and Democratic candidates who have announced runs for the 10th District seat — the most prominent being former GOP Congressman Paul Broun, who was Hice’s predecessor and is now seeking to win back his old office in the Republican primary.
Smith became the first sheriff in the 10th District, which covers all or parts of 25 counties, to formally endorse a candidate in the race.
“As a political outsider, successful businessman and demolition expert, I know Matt will take his sledgehammer to Washington, get the job done, and be a voice for everyday Georgians,” Smith said in a Richards campaign news release. “As someone who unequivocally supports our first responders, I know Matt will always fight to fully fund law enforcement and have our back every step of the way. I encourage my fellow Barrow County residents to join me in supporting Matt Richards for Congress."
Richards has positioned himself as a pro-Trump candidate and accused Democrats of being anti-law enforcement.
“Now more than ever, as our nation is swept by historic crime waves and radical anti-police rhetoric, our men and women in law enforcement deserve a strong leader that will back the blue 100 percent,” Richards said. “It is a tremendous honor to have the endorsement of Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith, who knows that I will wreck the left’s ‘defund the police’ movement, and that I’ll always do whatever it takes to deliver the resources our officers need. Our first responders put their lives on the line every day — and I will never stop fighting to support the Georgia heroes who keep our communities safe.”
