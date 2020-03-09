A woman found dead at a house in Statham is believed to have been struck by a vehicle driven by her boyfriend following an altercation, Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said Monday, March 9.
Just after 8 a.m. Sunday, March 8, deputies were called to 88 Goldshore Way, where they found a white female dead in the home. A neighbor alerted authorities after finding a trail of blood from the road, to the driveway, to the front door, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Smith said the woman’s boyfriend is in custody as a person of interest and has pending charges of reckless driving and causing serious injury by vehicle. The man is being cooperative, Smith said, adding his and the woman’s identities are being withheld, pending results from a GBI crime lab investigation. Smith said he was expecting those results Monday or Tuesday, March 10. At that time, additional charges will be determined, Smith said.
Smith said investigators believe the man and woman got into a verbal and possible future altercation prior to him hitting her with the vehicle. Investigators are still trying to determine whether the woman made it back inside the house on her own or was placed there.
The GBI and the Statham Police Department have been assisting in the investigation.
Check back for updates and see more in the March 11 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.