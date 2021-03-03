The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in which two people died early Tuesday morning, March 2, in the eastern part of the county.
Sheriff Jud Smith said the incident, which occurred in a subdivision off Highway 82, does not currently appear to be a homicide, but could have been self-defense, though the investigation remains in its early stages. One person was arrested in connection with the incident and was in custody Wednesday morning, March 3.
According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies received a call just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday about suspicious people standing around a residence and wearing masks. After deputies responded to the location, they found a dead female in a vehicle about 100 yards away. Winder police officers found a dead male further up the road from the location, according to the release, and investigators have determined both deaths were related to the same incident.
Both victims are in their late teens to early 20s, according to the release. Their names have not been released, and the sheriff’s office has declined to release further details at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.