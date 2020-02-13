Sickness in Barrow County schools has been worse this year than in the past, but “despite it being a bad flu season, we just haven’t seen system-wide impacts more than in previous years,” according to Matt Thompson, the system’s student services and data service director.
More than 2,100 students have been sent home sick since November, according to Thompson, about 266 more than in 2019.
“You can see both November and December were much worse in terms of sending kids home than was the previous year, but January leveled off and was about the same,” he said.
The district reported about 770 students each month sent home sick. That number was 612 in January.
However, Thompson said the system does not “track flu per se” and the numbers are not “flu” numbers.
Despite the numbers, the percentage of student attendance was slightly better for November through January than in the same months in 2019.
Thompson said teacher attendance was “down a bit from last year,” but he said multiple reasons, including professional learning, are included in the numbers.
“Prior to winter break, Holsenbeck and Bethlehem (elementary schools) had a lot of absences and when we returned Yargo (elementary) had a period where (it) had a lot of sickness,” he said. “But that usually burns out after a day or two.”
Bus drivers for the schools have been short most of the year, according to Ken Greene, assistant superintendent for support services, but not because of illness.
Greene said the attendance for bus drivers took a "very slight dip" in January — it was 93.89 percent after three months of more than 94 percent.
"We have had some call-outs due to the flu and other illnesses. However, I would not think this is excessive," Greene said.
