Steffanie Sorrells has been named Businesswoman of the Year for 2019 by the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce.
Sorrells, the vice president of merchant service and program manager at Bank OZK in Winder, received the award Tuesday, Nov. 19, during the chamber’s annual Businesswoman of the Year luncheon at The Georgia Club in Statham. Other nominees included Beth McIntyre, director of the Piedmont Regional Library System; Penny Gober, CEO of the Learn N Play Academy; and Angie Putman, executive director of the YMCA of Georgia’s Piedmont. Author and syndicated columnist Ronda Rich was the guest speaker.
Sorrells has fundraised for and served on the board of numerous organizations in Barrow County, including the Boys and Girls Club, Habitat for Humanity, Barrow County Young Life, the Go Red committee for the American Heart Association, the YMCA, the American Red Cross, the chamber of commerce, and multiple school and booster clubs.
But it has been her involvement with the Rotary Club of Winder that put her over the top, according to the chamber’s Women in Business Committee.
“With her leadership, she has taken the club to the next level,” committee leaders said. “With so many membership organizations today declining, this club has seen a surge in leadership. Steffanie accepted the challenge to move Rotary of Winder to the next level. Membership has typically been led by men in the club. With courage and vision, that leadership model has changed over the years. Women have accepted the challenge and Steffanie, along with other women in the club, have stepped up to lead.”
McIntyre said Sorrells is “the most energetic person I’ve ever known.”
“She’s a servant leader,” McIntyre said. “So many energetic people tend to take on too much and do things themselves. I’ve never seen a leader that is so skilled in bringing out the best in people.
“…She is dedicated to excellence. She works tirelessly to make sure that the tasks she is responsible for are not just done, but done the best they can be. I don’t know when she sleeps…she is always working to make her community and her world a better place.
“And we are all better people for knowing her.”
