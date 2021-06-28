A South Carolina man drowned at Fort Yargo State Park in Winder Saturday afternoon, June 26, after going underwater while swimming and never resurfacing.
According to officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Winder Police Department, the body of Geraldo Morales Gonzalez, 21, of North Charleston, was found inside the swimming area under water about three hours after authorities received reports around 2 p.m. that he had gone underneath the surface and did not come back up.
Morales Gonzalez was visiting the park with his family and was reportedly not a strong swimmer, according to authorities.
