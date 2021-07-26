A diabetes education class to be in Spanish will be held Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. at the Medlink Rehab Center on West Athens St. in Winder.
For more information and to register, call Marisol Scales at 770-867-6633 ext. 1755.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 26, 2021 @ 5:27 pm
A diabetes education class to be in Spanish will be held Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. at the Medlink Rehab Center on West Athens St. in Winder.
For more information and to register, call Marisol Scales at 770-867-6633 ext. 1755.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.