The Barrow County School System will probably have traffic studies done at each school and speed enforcement cameras placed at those schools that have a large number of speeders.
The Barrow County Board of Education heard a report Tuesday, Nov. 19 about the cameras. Sheriff Jud Smith and Mark Hutchinson, with Blue Line Solutions, which would install the cameras, spoke to the board.
Smith said a study was done on Highway 11 South for five days and more than 8,700 vehicles were doing more than 10 miles per hour above the posted speed limit.
He said a study would be done for each school zone before the cameras are installed.
Smith said the “goal” would be to reduce the number of speeding vehicles by at least 60 percent.
He said the project is “not a moneymaking thing,” but speeders will receive a ticket for $100. The money would be split 50-50 between the sheriff’s office and the company. He said the sheriff’s office money would be used for public safety.
Cases would be heard in probate court so that “due process” is available, Smith said.
Smith and Hutchinson emphasized the educational part of the program. The sheriff said warnings would be issued, not tickets, for the first 30 days of the program. Hutchinson said the company hopes to make presentations to PTOs and other school groups about the program and the cameras.
Smith said email “blasts” and Facebook posts also will discuss the program.
“We want to look at these as an education for our folks,” he said.
Smith said he hopes to start the program in late February or early March.
Hutchinson said the cameras are just like the LIDAR “guns” that officers use and are calibrated each day.
The cameras will not cost the school system.
TECHNOLOGY
The board will be asked to approve the purchase of more than $835,000 in computers and Cleartouch interactive panels at its Dec. 3 meeting.
John St. Clair, information technology services director, said W.B. Mason will be recommended for the purchase of 600 Chromebooks. The district bought 500 Chromebooks from the company in September.
He also said 165 of the interactive panels will go to TechOptics of Winder for $636,611 and 300 Dell laptops will be bought from the company for $83,325.
All of the money will come from SPLOST — special-purpose local-option sales tax — money for the yearly technology refresh.
St. Clair said the panels cost about twice as much as previous purchases but also last about twice as long.
The board also will be asked to approve Charles Black Construction as the construction manager at risk for the summer renovation projects, which includes the Statham Elementary renovation, audio and visual systems and ancillary projects throughout the system, and for the Westside Middle addition that includes 24 classrooms.
The two separate projects have an estimated total cost of $13.5 million.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Tuesday, the BOE:
•heard the system has received $24,840 for professional learning for computer science instructors. Jennifer Wood, director of secondary education, said all of the grant will be used for professional learning for about 27 teachers. She said the grants are to build teacher capacity for computer science education for all of Barrow County’s students.
•will be asked to declare 12 buses and a pickup truck surplus so they can be sold. Jennifer Houston, assistant superintendent for business services, said most of the vehicles are more than 20 years old.
•heard Joe Perno, assistant superintendent for system operations, report that the new high school remains on schedule. He said nearly all of the concrete has been poured and the roof on the student services building is being installed. Perno has emphasized the importance of getting the building roofs on so that work can continue inside regardless of the weather. A classroom building and student services facility are being built adjacent to Sims Academy.
•was given an attendance report that shows enrollment is up after 60 days of school by 273 students from the same time in 2018. The enrollment as of Nov. 14 was 14,275. As Ken Greene, assistant superintendent for support services, noted, the growth in enrollment is all in middle and high school grades. Winder-Barrow High School was at 2,101 students and Apalachee High School was at 1,935 students.
