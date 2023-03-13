Spring Open House at the Wimberly Center is Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wimberly's Roots will be hosting the event, which will feature a patting zoo, live music, food, cooking and gardening demos, a community market and children's activities.
