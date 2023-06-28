The State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) signed off Monday on a major highway improvement projects on State Route 316.
Board members unanimously approved a resolution authorizing agreements between SRTA and the Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) to split oversight of upgrades to intersections along Georgia 316.
The project calls for building seven grade-separated intersections along the busy highway connecting Athens with I-85 in Lawrenceville both to improve traffic flow and safety. The intersections involved in the project are in Barrow and Oconee counties.
The work will be done through three contracts worth about $350 million in total. The first of the three contracts will involve two Georgia 316 intersections in Barrow County.
The DOT plans to issue a request for proposals from interested road builders for the $100 million contract next month and announce the apparent winner of the bidding in December. Construction is due to start during the fall of next year.
In April, the DOT chose the project as a finalist for the work. The agency plans to announce a “best value proposer” during the second quarter of next year.
Under the agreements between SRTA and the DOT, SRTA will finance the project and pay the contractor, while the DOT will manage the construction.
The State Transportation Board already has approved the agreements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.