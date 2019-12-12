The 71st annual Winder Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 14.
The parade will begin at 2 p.m. in front of Ingles on North Broad Street, travel south on Broad Street and end on East Athens Street in front of the Winder Community Center.
The Winder Police Department will lead the parade, followed by the Barrow Brigade JROTC and Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow carrying the Winder Christmas Parade banner, according to a city news release.
The WPD’s pink police car will also have a presence in the parade. Mayor David Maynard and his wife, Happy, will follow the WPD’s lead, along with the 2019 parade grand marshal, John Etheridge, who will be traveling in a vehicle provided by Akins Ford.
Supporters of this year’s Christmas Parade include Ingles Market and First United Methodist Church of Winder.
“With 70-plus parade registrants, vehicles and marchers, we need a lot of room for setup, and our supporters have graciously allowed us to utilize their space and parking lots on a busy weekend,” said city clerk Maddison Dean. “We appreciate their generosity very much.”
Parade emcees will include WJBB 107.1’s Blake McCarrin and Barrow County Family Connection’s Ben McDaniel. The parade will be professionally photographed and filmed, and all media will be available online.
Ending the parade will be Santa and Mrs. Claus, both of whom will sit in the Winder Fire Department’s second motorized firetruck, the 1940 Peter Pirsch Pumper truck. The WFD will also have their Ladder Truck and Engine in the parade.
There will be a “Deck the Paws” pet parade beginning at 2 p.m. at the Winder Fire Department and continuing down North Broad Street toward Athens Street. There will be craft and food vendors available in the gazebo parking lot area before, during and after the parade.
Also following the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for pictures at the Winder Community Center from 4-7 p.m. There is no cost for pictures, but donations are appreciated and will help go towards reindeer food for Santa to make it back to North Pole before Christmas, leaders said.
