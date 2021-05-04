As Barrow County’s COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to lag behind the state averages, local leaders this week urged more county residents to get vaccinated as the community continues to try to put the pandemic behind it as much as possible.
“I’m a big advocate for vaccines,” Auburn mayor Linda Blechinger said Tuesday, May 4, during the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce’s annual “State of the Community” luncheon. “Please go get vaccinated for the safety of all of us.”
According to the latest available Georgia Department of Public Health statistics, as of Tuesday afternoon, 24 percent of Barrow County residents had received at least one vaccine dose, while only 18 percent were considered fully vaccinated. Those numbers trailed the state tallies of 35 percent receiving at least one dose and 26 percent being fully vaccinated, and they also came in behind the numbers for the surrounding counties, most of which also are still below the state averages.
And while coronavirus case counts continue to remain low recently — with between 9-10 new cases per day confirmed in Barrow on average last week — and while Gov. Brian Kemp, as of this month, has now removed most of the restrictions he put in place last spring, the virus very much remains an effecting presence. Statham mayor Joe Piper missed Tuesday’s luncheon as he continues to battle COVID-19, and while hospitalization levels in the area have remained far below their winter peaks, at least six more county residents died from the virus in April, bringing the countywide death toll to 132.
“I recognize that everyone’s personal health decisions are their own choice,” Pat Graham, chairman of the Barrow County Board of Commissioners, said. “But, I promise you, the shot is much less inconvenient than the toll this virus will take on your health and the health of your loved ones.”
All Georgia residents 16 years old and up are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, and eligibility is expected to soon be expanded to younger teens, according to federal and state officials. The Barrow County Health Department has been coordinating frequent vaccine clinics at the Winder Community Center and Barrow County Leisure Services Center and is making plans to hold three walk-up clinics in Auburn this month, Blechinger said.
For more vaccine information, go to https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.
RECOVERY AND GROWTH
The pandemic was a primary focus during Tuesday’s chamber luncheon as leaders praised first responders, the medical community and public employees and agreed that the county has “weathered the storm” through the pandemic.
Graham noted that local sales-tax revenues have remained strong, and she and Blechinger said the infusion of federal COVID relief money over the past year has helped the local governments cover their unexpected expenses wrought by the pandemic.
Graham said the county hopes to be able to use a significant chunk of the $16 million it is slated to receive through the new federal American Rescue Plan to pay for “essential infrastructure.” That will also be an overarching theme, Graham said, as county officials push for a new SPLOST referendum on voters’ ballots this November in order to fund a new round of capital-improvement projects throughout the county.
Graham touted the landing of home products manufacturer Spring Mountain Center as the first tenant at the county’s Park 53 industrial park and said the county leadership will continue to focus its efforts on maintaining a “pro-business, business-friendly environment” in Barrow.
Economic and population growth were also among local leaders’ talking points Tuesday, with Blechinger pointing to a new municipal complex in Auburn being built on the city’s eastern edge south of Atlanta Highway, which will be completed next year, an influx of residential and commercial growth, and the future “Rowen” development in eastern Gwinnett County that will touch western Barrow off Highway 316 and is projected to eventually bring thousands of jobs to the area over the next 20 years.
“We know that there are no jurisdictional lines when that happens,” Blechinger said. “There are going to be jobs and opportunities all over this area.”
Winder city administrator Mandi Cody focused her presentation on upcoming infrastructure improvements and increasing city investments in growing the downtown area. She noted that the city is going through the process of crafting a downtown master plan as well as a master plan to improve the city-owned Rose Hill Cemetery and add a public park and greenspace component to it.
Cody said there will be a ribbon-cutting this summer for the Wilkins Greenway Trailhead that will connect the downtown area with Fort Yargo State Park and was funded primarily with a $1 million state grant.
“We’re excited about the opportunities for our businesses and downtown area that will bring,” Cody said.
