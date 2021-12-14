The Supreme Court of Georgia has upheld a murder conviction and life sentence for a man who shot and killed his neighbor and his dog in July 2017.
Larry Bates, an Auburn man, was convicted of malice murder in 2019 and sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years.
Bates, then 46, shot and killed his neighbor from across the street, Paul Wilson, 44, a little after 1 a.m. on July 2, 2017, while Wilson was walking one of the family dogs, Scooter, on Crest Pointe Court in Auburn. Wilson had just returned home, where he and his wife, Beth, lived with her parents, from working at a restaurant in Lawrenceville. Beth heard the gunshots and ran from their home and found her husband and the dog shot to death. Bates walked past her during the incident and was yelling at her, Beth Wilson said at the time.
The murder followed a weeks-long dispute between Bates and the Wilsons as Bates repeatedly alleged that Scooter and the Wilsons’ other dog, which escaped and ran home during the shooting, were defecating in his yard.
The Wilsons denied that allegation, but Paul had offered to pick up any dog feces in the yard in an attempt to ease tensions.
Bates later confessed to Auburn police that he shot Wilson and the dog because he believed the dogs were defecating in his yard.
