Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, on Thursday, March 26, ordered all public elementary and secondary schools in the state to remain closed through April 24. Schools will be allowed to reopen April 27, though Kemp could elect to extend the mandated closure at a later date.
"I am deeply grateful to State School Superintendent Richard Woods, the Georgia Department of Education, superintendents, and parents for keeping us informed and helping us make the right decision for our students," Kemp said in a news release. "Throughout this process, we will continue to seek the advice of public health officials, school leaders, and families to ensure the health and safety of the educational community. We ask for continued patience and flexibility since circumstances may change, but we encourage families to stay strong and follow the guidance of federal, state and local leaders in the weeks ahead."
The University System of Georgia and Technical College System of Georgia will remain closed for in-person instruction through the rest of the semester since students have already transitioned to all online learning.
The Barrow County School System had previously announced its schools would be closed until April 13. The school district is referring people to its website at barrow.k12.ga.us for the latest information on home learning, meals for students in need and other topics.
The board of education meeting on Tuesday, March 31, was held via teleconference.
While Kemp's order did not apply to private schools, Bethlehem Christian Academy announced it would remain closed through April 24 and would continue to follow the governor's recommendations.
BCA is providing regular updates on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BCAKnights1/
