On June 20, the City of Statham adopted a budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1. The budget was prepared and presented by Rachel Bembry, vice president of government services at JAT Consulting. Bembry worked closely with department heads within the city government, Mayor Joe Piper, and city council members to construct the budget.
The overall budget amount for the city is $7,429,819. Of particular interest to citizens is the $260,589 designated for road improvements, funded by the budget’s General Fund, as well as the Local Maintenance Improvement Grant (LMIG) from the Georgia Dept. of Transportation.
Fiscal year 2024’s annual budget for law enforcement is $1,349,188, which includes line items such as salaries, K-9 pay, group health insurance, education and training, vehicles and other requirements.
Principal among revenue sources for the city are property taxes, license fees, utility franchise fees, permit fees and grants.
Items in the fiscal year 2024 (FY24) budget include a 5% cost of living increase and merit increases not to exceed 8% for city employees and a New World communications system for the police department.
New World is a computer-aided dispatch system that provides law enforcement officers up-to-the-minute status on any call to which they’re responding. This system also allows officers to communicate with neighboring jurisdictions, thereby making both police officers and citizens safer. Chief Underwood also asked for a ten percent pay raise for officers, in order to remain competitive with other city and county police departments.
Road improvement projects were also budgeted for FY24, with council members noting that there are several areas in which potholes have become a problem. Specifically, Atlanta Hwy., 8th St. and Broad St., Providence and Broad St. and Hammond Road were identified as being in need of repair.
