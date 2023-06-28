On June 20, the City of Statham adopted a budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1. The budget was prepared and presented by Rachel Bembry, vice president of government services at JAT Consulting. Bembry worked closely with department heads within the city government, Mayor Joe Piper, and city council members to construct the budget.

The overall budget amount for the city is $7,429,819. Of particular interest to citizens is the $260,589 designated for road improvements, funded by the budget’s General Fund, as well as the Local Maintenance Improvement Grant (LMIG) from the Georgia Dept. of Transportation.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.